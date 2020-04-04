It wasn't too long ago that if you wanted a Tesla, it meant you were probably getting a Model S. Then in 2016 the Model X became available, followed two years later by the Model 3, and now two years later we have the Model Y. While it might be an instinct to want to get the latest, greatest and newest Tesla available, that might not actually be the right decision for you.

In the video above, Ben Sullins of Teslanomics takes a close look at the Model Y and explains some of the advantages it has over its Model 3 sibling.

Sullins then suggests that a used Model S might offer similar utility as the Model Y and potentially save you some dough. He then looks at the list of used Model S on Tesla's website. He pulls up some really nice, low-mileage Model S that could be had for much less than the new Model Y.

Might a used Tesla Model S be worth considering over a new Model Y?

While you might expect a used car to have a lower price than a new one, you have to consider that these Model S all cost a lot more when they were new than the Model Y does now, so you really can score a very good deal if you know what to look for.

Sullins also points out that you should consider that some of the early Model S didn't have autopilot, so don't assume the vehicle has autopilot when shopping for used Model S.

Another thing to consider that Sullins didn't bring up is that now that Tesla's federal tax credits have been completely phased out. Therefore, there's no federal financial incentive for buying a new Tesla. However, some states do offer rebates for buying new EVs, so you should make sure you know what state incentives you might qualify for before you make a buying decision.

Is Sullins right to recommend people consider getting a used Model S over a new Model Y? Would you cross-shop a new Y with a used S? Check out the video and let us know what you think.