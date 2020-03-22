We're always up for a good Tesla Model 3 video to share with the community here, and this video posted by the YouTube channel Electric Future does a nice job of explaining some of the Tesla Model 3's best features. However, the title "Tesla Model 3: Here's Why Only Geniuses Like It" did grab us as just a tad too clickbaity.

The truth is, you don't have to be a genius to like the Model 3. Hell, I'm certainly no genius and love mine. But don't let the title prevent you from viewing the video. The crew over at Electric Future do a really good job of explaining some of the Model 3's best features, and why it's such an amazing electric vehicle.

From the lessons learned crudely outfitting a Lotus Elise chassis with battery packs and calling it the roadster, to the scaling and production challenges associated with manufacturing the worlds first practical fleet of luxury electric vehicles, the Tesla Model 3 was the final checkpoint in Elon’s plan to produce an affordable mass-market electric vehicle. - Electric Future

Here are just some of the topics discussed in the video:

Autopilot

Sentry Mode

Smart Summon

Panoramic glass roof

Extremely low center of gravity

Top NHTSA crash test rating

The ride comfort was tuned to NASA specs

Tesla’s advanced computing hardware and sensors

No "normal" key needed

OTA software updates

Amazing performance

So take a look at the video and let us know what you think in the comment section below. Genius level intelligence not required.