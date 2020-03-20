Our good friend Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring) set out on a very exciting road trip with his friend Brian Jenkins (i1Tesla). Why so exciting? They were heading to Charlotte, North Carolina for Jenkins' Tesla Model Y delivery. Jenkins says he's the first in Charlotte to take delivery of the new Tesla crossover and one of the first in the state.

Going forward, we'll be sharing much more coverage of the Model Y. However, this initial video focuses on the delivery itself. As expected, the Tesla delivery process appears to be pretty simple. However, it's important to note that Tesla has plans to move to "touchless" deliveries. While they'll be much different from what you see here, the process should prove to be much quicker and easier.

Jenkins and Conner will be taking the Model Y to the Out of Spec Motoring track in the coming days to put it through the paces. We'll have content to share from both channels, as well as some exclusive content from Conner. Check out the video and stay tuned for much more.

Video Description via i1Tesla on YouTube: