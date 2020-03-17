Our friend Ben Sullins (Teslanomics) was actually the first to publish a Tesla Model Y first impressions video. Since then, there has been a handful of content coming out, but still, not that much. Today, we published a first drive review via Throttle House, which appears to be the first of its kind. In the coming weeks, we'll have much more exclusive content to share.

In the meantime, Sullins followed up his first impressions video with a second video that answers people's questions. Of course, depending on how much you follow Tesla and how much research you've done, some of the questions may seem a bit obvious, while others, not so much. Regardless, we appreciate having all the top questions answered in one place.

Sullins points out that many of the people that have watched his videos aren't actually hardcore Tesla fans. Many people may be considering buying a Model Y as their first EV. For this reason, they may not be aware of all the details. Tesla isn't known for being highly transparent. It doesn't list all specs or information on its website, and, in some cases, it's not very easy to reach the company.

One of the most important things we can do as EV owners is to educate the people around us. The availability of information is one of the most significant promoters of EV adoption.

Video Description via Teslanomics with Ben Sullins on YouTube: