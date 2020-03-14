If you drive an electric car, you've probably had to answer questions from friends, family and even total strangers about your EV. Electric vehicles are different in a number of ways, and people that haven't been exposed to them are curious. We get emails and messages all the time asking questions from the most basic information to complicated, technical information that often we need to find the answer to.

The video above addresses some of the most common questions about general EV concerns. If you're an experienced EV owner or even someone that's been following EVs for a while, you probably know the answer to a lot of these already. However, with electric vehicle penetration only about 2% of overall new vehicle sales in the US, the vast majority of people don't know the answers to these general EV questions.

In the video, we tackle topics like "How much does it cost to charge an electric vehicle?", "Are electric vehicles really better for the environment?", "How long to EV batteries last?", "Is a hybrid an electric vehicle?" and many more.

For electric vehicle adoption to continue, it's important that these basic questions become common knowledge, so the fears of transitioning to an EV from ICE fade away. Removing that barrier is going to take some time, as there's been a lot of incorrect information spread, some just by lack of knowledge, and unfortunately other times by a concerted effort to create FUD, and slow down EV adoption.

There are so many more questions about EVs, so we're thinking of doing another video that touches on some of the topics we missed in this one. Let us know some of the questions you've heard, and topics you think we should cover in Part 2, in the comment section below.