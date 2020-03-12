The Tesla Model Y is truly compelling in many ways. Essentially, it takes the hugely popular Model 3 and dials it up a notch, at least in terms of what the American public seems to want when it comes to a new car. While the Model Y should rake in much sales success early on, upcoming Standard Range variants could prove to be the true icing on the cake for Tesla.

With just three days to go before Tesla may deliver its first Model Y all-electric crossover, there's a ton of buzz online. However, we have no clue how many people have reserved the SUV. We can assume that there are plenty of folks ready and willing to buy it, but as usual, some may be waiting for it to actually arrive before taking the plunge. Moreover, frugal SUV shoppers may be waiting for cheaper variants.

With cars like the Model S and Model 3, it makes sense that many performance aficionados have splurged for the quicker models. However, those who are looking for a reasonably priced, family-friendly, all-electric crossover may be banking on an upcoming Model Y Standard Range or Standard Range Plus.

Tesla Model 3 owner Robert Rosenfield takes a closer look and offers up his thoughts on the above. Check out his video and then let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Video Description via Robert Rosenfield on YouTube: