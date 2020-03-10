Cadillac makes expensive vehicles for the luxury market. The Escalade will set you back some $75,000 and it's not even a vehicle that earns solid reviews from the industry as a whole. In fact, it outright fails on many fronts. The automaker's CT6 sedan doesn't fare much better and it will cost you a minimum of about $60,000.

As GM works to bring more EVs to market, we wonder not only how they'll compare and compete with Tesla's current and upcoming offerings, but more so, how these legacy automakers will be able to actually market and sell such competing cars.

Tesla is an outlier since it only makes electric vehicles, but they're not cheap. However, the company is moving to less expensive variants and has enjoyed much success with its entry-level Model 3, and may bank on that concept further with its upcoming Model Y. In the meantime, rivals like the Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Bolt EV aren't selling well on our shores. This may be because they don't offer the range, efficiency, performance, technology, and interior and exterior styling of Tesla's lineup.

With all of the above said, can GM come to market soon with long-range EVs that outsell Tesla? While we're very excited that companies like GM are perhaps finally getting on board, we don't anticipate much forward progress soon, and even when these electric cars finally come to market, we can't imagine them selling very well in the States.

This is because upcoming competition like the Cadillac Celestiq may not arrive for several years, may be built by hand in small batches, and could set you back some $200k. GM will have to compare these EVs to its hugely successful gas-powered cars and convince shoppers to spend the extra funds to buy them. We can only imagine that will be a very hard sell.

