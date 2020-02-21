Ben Sullins of Teslanomics recently put out another excellent Tesla video, this time comparing the Model S, X, and 3, and declaring which one is currently the "Best Buy."

Sullins grades Tesla's three offerings in five categories: range, performance, tech, price, and style. The grading system is 1 to 3, with #1 going to the best car in that category. Therefore, after adding up all 5 categories, the lowest score should be the winner.

The Model S wins on points, with a total score of only 6. The second-place score of 11 went to the Model X and bringing up the rear was the Model 3 with a total score of 12.

However, when Sullins completes the comparison he declares the Model 3 the clear winner, even stating "It has to be". When he explains his reasoning, we realize each category doesn't carry the same weight in his judgment.

My Long-Range AWD Tesla Model 3 in the mountains of Vermont

Sullens point to the advantages the Model 3 has over the other Teslas because of the price and also the V3 charging rates. The higher speed of charging that the Model 3 is capable of makes it possibly a better road trip car than a longer-range Model S.

Take a look at the video and let us know if you agree with Ben. Personally, I'm not arguing with him because I happen to drive the specific model he points out as his "best buy", a dual-motor long-range Model 3, and I wouldn't trade it for any other Tesla.