EDITOR'S NOTE: This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Model 3 is outselling competing legacy vehicles, defying a global auto industry slowdown. Meanwhile, deliveries from the Chinese Gigafactory are about to begin, and Tesla has announced yet another exciting new model. However, even as the stock market acknowledges the tide of good news, driving TSLA shares into near-record territory, the short sellers and haters continue to insist that the company is on the verge of collapse.

Will these characters ever give up? Probably not - as anyone who follows the news knows, some folks won’t give up their pet beliefs even when confronted by facts, data, or even the evidence of their own eyes. I know a guy who thinks the world may well be flat - despite having flown in planes and seen the telltale curvature many times.

However, those who are willing to reconsider their beliefs in the light of new information might do well to check out this highly entertaining chart, presented on Twitter by Hamid Shojaee (via CleanTechnica). It juxtaposes a series of typical quotes from members of the “Tesla is doomed” crowd with the reality of the company’s exponentially expanding revenue.

Above: Tesla's revenue growth 2012 - 2018

As CleanTechnica’s Zachary Shahan points out, the doomsayers always claim that the latest figures have been inflated by clever accounting tricks, and that hiding behind the numbers is a house of cards that will soon collapse. Every great lie contains a grain of truth, and it’s true that earnings don’t tell the whole story - the company has had a couple of well-publicized near-death experiences. But Elon and company have managed to cheat the Grim Reaper for seven years, despite the flood of FUD.

A favorite claim of the croakers is that Tesla’s vehicles are niche products that will never catch on beyond a subculture of wealthy greenies. CleanTechnica offers another chart that answers this argument more eloquently than a thousand words ever could. The company’s quarterly deliveries show a steady rise until 2018, when Model 3 hit the market - then they blast off.

Above: Tesla's sales/deliveries growth Q3 2012 - Q3 2019

It’s hard to argue with figures like these - but rest assured, a lot of people surely will.

