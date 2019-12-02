EDITOR'S NOTE: This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

It's a thrilling feeling when you take delivery of your first Tesla. There's that new car smell. The serene silence of having no internal combustion engine. The ultra-smooth acceleration. The addictive torque when you stomp on the accelerator. However, looking at your perfect all-new, all-electric machine might leave you feeling like something is still missing.

Why? No matter how careful you are, a new Tesla might become less-than-perfect with all the typical wear-and-tear inflicted after owning any car for some time. So what can you do to protect your Tesla? Are there any cool Tesla-related gadgets? What about spoiling yourself with some holiday Tesla gifts? When it comes to Why? No matter how careful you are, a new Tesla might become less-than-perfect with all the typical wear-and-tear inflicted after owning any car for some time. So what can you do to protect your Tesla? Are there any cool Tesla-related gadgets? What about spoiling yourself with some holiday Tesla gifts? When it comes to Cyber Monday for Tesla Accessories , let's check out some "Top 5" lists to make you feel whole again.

Car Cover for the Tesla Model 3 (Image: Car Cover for the Tesla Model 3 (Image: EVANNEX

TOP 5 VEHICLE PROTECTION PRODUCTS

So what are the top 5 products to protect your Tesla? Scraping or scuffing your Tesla wheels may lower resale value, look messy, or worse — so be sure to avoid "curb rash" with rim protection. Protect your vegan leather with seat covers. In the sun, keep your car cool with sunshades. In the snow, all-weather floor mats defend against the slushy sleet/mud that mess up your Tesla's floor. Regardless of weather, a Tesla car cover can protect against the elements.

TOP 5 'GADGETS' FOR TESLA OWNERS

Next up, what are the top 5 gadgets for Tesla owners? Lexie Janson is a tech reviewer, drone racer, and python developer and goes by the pseudonym 'MaiOnHigh' on her popular YouTube channel. As a Model 3 owner, she provides her own curated list (see video below) — her picks: Chrome Trunk Molding, Trunk Lift, Frunk Lift, LED Lighting Upgrade, and Dual Qi Charger.

TOP 5 HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR TESLA OWNERS

Finally, with Christmas (and Hanukah) fast-approaching, what are the top 5 holiday gifts for Tesla owners? Keep 'em dry with a reverse umbrella and safe with a grab handle multi-tool. And manners please — be sure to abide by the proper EV charging etiquette with charging hangtags and courtesy notices.

How do you spice up your home, workplace, and garage so you can showcase your Tesla street cred? Easy, display true Tesla pride with a How do you spice up your home, workplace, and garage so you can showcase your Tesla street cred? Easy, display true Tesla pride with a 3D LED Lamp . Or, what about a gorgeous collector's item for those of us who grew up reading comic books? Alas, my (personal) favorite gift of all — for the diehard Tesla/SpaceX fan, get a signed and numbered Starman comic book.

