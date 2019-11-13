Our good friend Sean Mitchell has told us time and time again that he bought his used Tesla Model S with the intention of saving money on "fuel." This is because his job as an independent real estate agent in Colorado requires an incredible amount of driving — over 50,000 miles per year.

In 2016, Mitchell parted with his Subaru Legacy and picked up a 2013 Model S with 16,000 miles on it. Over the course of about three years, he's pushed the odometer over a whopping 200,000 miles.

Did Mitchell's plan work out?

It sure did, and then some. Not only did he save money on "fueling" his vehicle, but he also saved in other areas.

Mitchell compares the cost of charging (fueling), operating, maintaining, and servicing his Tesla to that of a similarly priced Audi A7. He also takes a look at what it may have cost him to stick with the Subaru Legacy.

He goes over the details in the video and also shares them in text form below. However, we're most impressed with his spreadsheets. If you had any doubts about costs and savings, you can take a closer look at the numbers by following the spreadsheet link in the video description below.

In the end, Mitchell says it has been 78 percent less expensive to own his Model S than it would have been to stick with a gas vehicle over the 200,000 miles.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube: