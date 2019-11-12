There's no doubt Tesla vehicles are teeming with features. In fact, many of them come standard on the Model 3, Model S, and Model X. In addition, due to the automaker's unique and incredibly useful over-the-air software update technology, new features can be added fleetwide on a regular basis. If you follow Tesla, you know that that automaker takes advantage of this technology very often.

Back in January 2019, Kim from Like Tesla put together an interesting video showcasing many of Tesla's "hidden" features. Essentially, she explained that these are features Tesla doesn't really talk about.

Being that there are so many features and the list is growing, the company isn't always on top of mentioning them all. Perhaps Tesla also wants to leave us with some surprises? Moreover, Tesla doesn't advertise, nor does it sell its cars in the same way as traditional automakers, so it makes sense that some features may go unnoticed.

Many new Tesla features have popped up since Kim's last video, so she has now produced Part 2: "More Crazy & Useful Features Tesla WON'T Tell You About!"

We've embedded Like Tesla's previous video, "The Hidden Features Tesla Will NOT Tell You About!" below.

