How is the Tesla Model 3 holding up?
We know that many people have fallen in love with their Tesla Model 3 and claim it's the best car they've ever owned. However, we don't know for sure is how the entry-level Tesla will hold up over the long run.
The Model 3's more expensive flagship siblings — the Tesla Model S and Model X — have each had their fair share of issues over the years, though it seems Tesla has made amazing strides working out many of the bugs.
The Model 3 has proven wildly popular and seems to check most of the right boxes when it comes to form and features folks desire. Perhaps many drivers would rather have something a bit larger and/or more "crossoverish." Tesla has big plans to solve that problem with the launch of its Model Y.
At any rate, YouTuber Tesla Raj sits down with Model 3 owner Jim, who's had his car for 15 months and racked up 68,000 miles. Part of the reason he's put such an excessive amount of miles on the car in a relatively short time is his use of the car for ride-sharing.
Jim has provided over 5,000 rides thus far. This gives a solid idea of what it's like to live with the Model 3 over time, as well as how it stands up to "abuse" that's arguably beyond the norm.
Check out the video for all the details. Then, share your Tesla Model 3 ownership experience with us in the comment section below.
Video Description via Tesla Raj on YouTube:
If you have been considering getting a Tesla; Jim shows us that after 68K miles in 15 months its still as good as day one! Jim uses his vehicle for ride sharing and has had over 5000 people get in and out of it. Along with hat he drives on gravel roads and the car still looks and performs like new.The only maintenance Jim has done is tires. He swears by autopilot as making his ride sharing job all the more relaxing and less stressful.