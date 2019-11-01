We know that many people have fallen in love with their Tesla Model 3 and claim it's the best car they've ever owned. However, we don't know for sure is how the entry-level Tesla will hold up over the long run.

The Model 3's more expensive flagship siblings — the Tesla Model S and Model X — have each had their fair share of issues over the years, though it seems Tesla has made amazing strides working out many of the bugs.

The Model 3 has proven wildly popular and seems to check most of the right boxes when it comes to form and features folks desire. Perhaps many drivers would rather have something a bit larger and/or more "crossoverish." Tesla has big plans to solve that problem with the launch of its Model Y.

At any rate, YouTuber Tesla Raj sits down with Model 3 owner Jim, who's had his car for 15 months and racked up 68,000 miles. Part of the reason he's put such an excessive amount of miles on the car in a relatively short time is his use of the car for ride-sharing.

Jim has provided over 5,000 rides thus far. This gives a solid idea of what it's like to live with the Model 3 over time, as well as how it stands up to "abuse" that's arguably beyond the norm.

Check out the video for all the details. Then, share your Tesla Model 3 ownership experience with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Tesla Raj on YouTube: