Sadly, many new and compelling battery-electric cars aren't readily available in the U.S. nationwide. Even many that are available in some 13 CARB states suffer from low inventory and/or limited availability. In addition, at least one popular model — the Hyundai Kona Electric — is being sold over MSRP at some dealerships due to high demand and a lack of inventory.

Hopefully, sooner rather than later, all new EV entrants will be available in the U.S. nationwide. Until then, there are only a handful of models that are sold virtually everywhere.on our shores. Navigate through the following slides to learn more. In addition, check out our Compare EVs page to research further.

It's important to note that some states forbid Tesla sales. However, you can buy the Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X online and take delivery in a nearby state that allows Tesla sales.