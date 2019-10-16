In a rapidly changing world with new technologies coming online every day, it’s difficult to keep up. But when it comes to transportation, there’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EV) will replace gasoline- and diesel-burning vehicles.

Above: Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt charging (Flickr: mariodo59)

Still, logistical and practical questions about this transition arise in nearly every conversation about EVs. When will they be cheaper? Will I run out of battery when driving to my favorite beach? When will there be enough places to charge?

Researchers, auto manufacturers, cleantech startups, and governments are all working to solve these issues (hopefully together). One result is the push to fund EV fleets and EV charging infrastructure in public locations. Many people are aware of the federal tax credit to buy an EV, but not many business owners have heard about state and local incentives to spur commercial EV fleet and charging infrastructure growth.

Here’s a list of current EV fleet and charging grant programs in California and Colorado that you should take advantage of. Following that is information on how you can find similar opportunities in your state.

CALIFORNIA

California has the most robust EV grant programs in the country, and the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) is a great place to start. With the goal of addressing regional needs for EV charging infrastructure and supporting the state’s goals to improve air quality, fight climate change and reduce petroleum use, CALeVIP provides funding to businesses and multi-unit dwellings, among others, in counties up and down California.

Above: Plugging in (Source: CALeVIP)

Here is a list of grant projects:

San Joaquin Valley Incentive Project provides up to $5,000 per connector for Level 2 charger hardware and installation funding in Fresno, Kern, and San Joaquin counties. AVAILABLE STARTING DEC. 2019

provides up to $5,000 per connector for Level 2 charger hardware and installation funding in Fresno, Kern, and San Joaquin counties. AVAILABLE STARTING DEC. 2019 Central Coast Incentive Project provides up to $6,500 per connector for Level 2 charger and hardware installation funding in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties. AVAILABLE STARTING 10/30

provides up to $6,500 per connector for Level 2 charger and hardware installation funding in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties. AVAILABLE STARTING 10/30 Northern California Incentive Project provides up to $7,500 per connector for Level 2 charger and hardware installation funding in Humboldt, Shasta, and Tehama counties.

provides up to $7,500 per connector for Level 2 charger and hardware installation funding in Humboldt, Shasta, and Tehama counties. Sacramento County Incentive Project provides up to $6,500 per connector for Level 2 charger and hardware installation funding in Sacramento County.

provides up to $6,500 per connector for Level 2 charger and hardware installation funding in Sacramento County. Fresno County Incentive Project (FCIP) provides up to $7,000 for Level 2 charger and hardware installation funding in Fresno County.

Additional incentives in the Fresno County and Southern California project regions follow below. In addition, a substantial grant opportunity is listed for Santa Barbara County as well:

COLORADO

The Colorado Energy Office and Regional Air Quality Council administer a grant program called Charge Ahead Colorado. The stated mission of the program is “To help improve air quality, encourage deployment of electric vehicles across the state, and support implementation of the Colorado Electric Vehicle Plan.”

Above: Nissan Leaf charging (Source: Charge Ahead Colorado)

Administered three times a year with application openings lasting one month in length, businesses, multi-unit dwellings, and organizations are eligible for significant EV infrastructure or fleet grants funded by the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

The current grant funding period is open October 1st – October 30th and the administrators encourage all public and private entities to apply. This website breaks down the available funding categories. Notably, applicants are eligible for up to $9,000 of funding to install two Level 2 smart chargers, which in many cases will cover nearly all project costs.

Learn more or apply here.

OTHER STATES

We’ve only listed a small number of available EV fleet and infrastructure grants. Don’t live in California or Colorado? Check with your state, local county and city government, and electric utility provider to see what incentives may be available to you. Get started here.

Source: EVmatch; Author Bio: William Truesdell has always been interested in creative ways to advance clean energy. He works day in and day out to advance EV adoption by increasing public charging options and busting EV-related myths. William has worked in the political sector managing nonprofit, candidate, and issue advocacy campaigns as well as for elected officials at the Colorado State Legislature to move the ball on energy and climate policy. He holds a BA from the University of Colorado, Boulder.