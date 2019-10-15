For those who are either not yet ready to take the plunge and invest in a fully electric vehicle or simply can't afford one, some plug-in hybrid electric cars are solid options, as well as stepping stone in the right direction.

If you live in an area with minimal charging infrastructure, an apartment or condo with no access to a place to charge at home, or a location with bitter cold winters, a PHEV is worth considering. In addition, if you find that your job or lifestyle requires plenty of long road trips, you may want to look into getting a PHEV, unless you can afford a long-range battery-electric car.

CarsDirect has published its "Best Green Car Deals" article for the month of October. It features a number of battery-electric and one PHEV — the Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid — with appealing incentives. Since there's only one featured PHEV, we tracked down more, like the Toyota Prius Prime, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, and few others.

It's important to note that not all plug-in cars are widely available. However, in general, many PHEVs tend to be more readily available than pure electric vehicles.

Keep in mind that special offers vary by location. Depending on your credit score and a number of other factors, you may or may not be eligible for the best deals. Navigate through the following slides for more details about this month's top five plug-in hybrid electric vehicle incentives.