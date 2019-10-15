As electric cars continue to gain popularity, we're seeing a growing list of attractive deals on these vehicles. This may be a result of some automakers finding it difficult to sell them. However, even popular EVs like the Tesla Model 3 can be leased with a reasonable monthly payment.

This October, CarsDirect has posted its monthly "Best Green Car Deals" article. It showcases deals on the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Nissan LEAF, and BMW i3. Fortunately, all of these cars are available nationwide, which can't be said about many electric vehicles. In addition to the information provided by CarsDirect, we've added a few deals that we tracked down on our own.

Remember that deals vary by location. Also, not all people will qualify for the best incentives. Click through the following slides to learn about this month's top five battery-electric vehicle deals.