Musk suggested that the Tesla truck will look like one of these.
With new information coming last night from Tesla CEO Elon Musk in connection with the upcoming Tesla truck, we decided to dive a bit deeper.
Musk stated last evening that the Tesla truck will not resemble any of the renders we've seen floating around the Internet. Rather, according to Musk, the Tesla truck looks like some sort of armored personnel carrier of the future.
Per Musk:
With this new information on the Tesla truck now in hand, let's take a look at some of the top personnel carriers that most closely resemble this teaser image of the Tesla truck.