The truth here is, in most cases, you can't afford NOT to go electric. This is not only because you'll be hard-pressed to find similarly attractive deals on used gas-powered cars, but also because of all the other money you'll save by making the switch.

The Fast Lane Car looked into average prices on used electric vehicles. They show us each car that's currently available on the market, along with plenty of details, including test drives, range, mileage, interior and exterior photos, and pricing.

Clearly, they were shocked that many used EVs can be had for so little money. Moreover, you can get these cars all over the country, despite the fact that some of them were only available in limited quantities in states like California when they were new.

Basically, many of the used EVs that we see on the market today were leased a few years ago. They tend to depreciate significantly, as well as rapidly. It's important to note, however, that their high and quick depreciation is not likely due to quality issues, but rather because of rebates that were applied when they were new, added to the fact that they're just not widely popular.

Just a personal note, I bought a 2017 Chevrolet Volt with only 12,000 miles on it for $17,300. This, a car that was priced at over $35,000 when it was new. It's not a fully electric car, but it still goes to show that there are incredible discounts to be had.

