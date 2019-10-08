These Tesla truck renders stand out among the pack for one reason or another.
With the reveal of the Tesla truck right around the corner, we take a look at the top five Tesla pickup truck renders. From radical to Ram, it's all here.
The electric pickup truck segment is starting to really heat up even though there's not really such a truck available today.
Sure, the Rivian R1T truck has been revealed and will see first deliveries next year, but as mentioned, it's not available right at this moment.
The same is true of the Tesla truck, though it hasn't been publicly shown, which is why the only images of the Tesla truck that exist are some teasers and a bunch of renders. Out of this bunch, a few stand out for various reasons.
