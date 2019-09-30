We have honestly been quite impressed with Edmunds' coverage of Tesla and, more specifically, the Model 3. You can see in our history that we covered its issue with the braking, the resolution of that, and then several videos about the Model 3, in terms of how amazing the car actually is, especially when compared to its rivals (like the BMW 3 Series).

Accordingly, Edmunds just posted its top EVs for 2019, and, not surprisingly, all Tesla vehicles made the list. Not only are the Model 3, X, and S on the list, but also the Model Y, Tesla Semi, and Tesla pickup truck. However, none were the top dogs, which is interesting.

As we look deeper into this, we found a tweet from Edmunds, which got a ton of negative comments. The tweet linked to a video talking about the top EVs today under $40K. However, it failed to mention the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which starts at $38,990.

To be fair, with fees and destination charges, the Standard Plus may come in just over the $40,000 threshold, but we feel it still should have been included. However, everyone who follows Tesla knows that the Standard Range (not Plus) is still available off-menu for $35,400 before destination.

The above still reigns as the promised $35,000 Model 3, and while mainstream media initially told us it's available, all publications that are currently covering the Model 3 seem to act as if it doesn't exist (this is partly Tesla's fault for the repeated price changes and all this "off-menu" mess).

Some have argued that this tweet is because Edmunds either accepts money from OEMs or includes them in their advertising campaign. If true, this may be considered fine and good since we all need to make money (but we don't agree). But it's still not fair.

Nonetheless, Tesla doesn't pay or advertise. This makes us wonder if that hurts them in such cases? It's hard to know, so we'd love to hear your take. What do you think about all this? WE encourage you to plead your case in the comment section below.

Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube:

Best Electric Cars for 2019 & 2020 ― Top-Rated EV Cars and SUVs