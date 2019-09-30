Of course, there are Teslas on Edmunds best EVs list, but is it forced?
We have honestly been quite impressed with Edmunds' coverage of Tesla and, more specifically, the Model 3. You can see in our history that we covered its issue with the braking, the resolution of that, and then several videos about the Model 3, in terms of how amazing the car actually is, especially when compared to its rivals (like the BMW 3 Series).
Accordingly, Edmunds just posted its top EVs for 2019, and, not surprisingly, all Tesla vehicles made the list. Not only are the Model 3, X, and S on the list, but also the Model Y, Tesla Semi, and Tesla pickup truck. However, none were the top dogs, which is interesting.
As we look deeper into this, we found a tweet from Edmunds, which got a ton of negative comments. The tweet linked to a video talking about the top EVs today under $40K. However, it failed to mention the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which starts at $38,990.
To be fair, with fees and destination charges, the Standard Plus may come in just over the $40,000 threshold, but we feel it still should have been included. However, everyone who follows Tesla knows that the Standard Range (not Plus) is still available off-menu for $35,400 before destination.
The above still reigns as the promised $35,000 Model 3, and while mainstream media initially told us it's available, all publications that are currently covering the Model 3 seem to act as if it doesn't exist (this is partly Tesla's fault for the repeated price changes and all this "off-menu" mess).
Some have argued that this tweet is because Edmunds either accepts money from OEMs or includes them in their advertising campaign. If true, this may be considered fine and good since we all need to make money (but we don't agree). But it's still not fair.
Nonetheless, Tesla doesn't pay or advertise. This makes us wonder if that hurts them in such cases? It's hard to know, so we'd love to hear your take. What do you think about all this? WE encourage you to plead your case in the comment section below.
Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube:
Best Electric Cars for 2019 & 2020 ― Top-Rated EV Cars and SUVs
We're rounding up the best electric cars and SUVs that have undergone our extensive hands-on testing. Elana Scherr and Will Kaufman run down what makes these EV cars worth your attention. Whether you're new to the electric vehicle space or you're an EV owner looking to upgrade, Edmunds has the ratings and reviews you need to pick the right EV for you and the tools to make sure you get the best deal.
Today's best EVs make a compelling pitch to commuters: They're practical, easy to drive, inexpensive to run, and packed with technology. To simplify your search, we've put together a list of the best electric cars on the market right now. The electric-car segment keeps growing, and buyers have more choices than ever. Our list of the best EV cars will help you find the car that's right for you.
Best Electric Cars & SUVs for 2019-2020
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric 1:24
The Kona Electric offers an impressive 258 miles of range, an attractive interior and a long list of tech and safety features.
2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2:25
The Bolt leapfrogged the EV competition with its 238-mile range, quick acceleration and approachable price.
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf 3:32
The e-Golf drives well, has lots of room for people and cargo, and now offers 125 miles of range, which is plenty for how most people use their EVs.
2019 Nissan Leaf 4:37
The Leaf's much longer range — between 150 and 226 miles — and snappier acceleration are its most substantial enhancements.
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric 5:49
The Ioniq is a tremendous value for an electric car, both in terms of cost of entry and efficiency.
2019 Tesla Model 3 8:36
The Model 3 has a unique design, an innovative user interface and impressive performance to make it a top scorer in our testing.
2019 Tesla Model S 6:45
The all-electric Tesla Model S offers exceptional performance, range and utility. It proves that EVs can be both eco-conscious and aspirational.
2019 Tesla Model X 9:49
The Model X is an unusual all-electric SUV. Its range, punchy acceleration and quiet disposition are highlights, but its gullwing doors and compromised interior packaging give us pause.
2020 Jaguar I-Pace 9:32
The I-Pace is an impressive machine that exudes style, poise, comfort and technical sophistication. This all-wheel-drive electric SUV delivers great range and good utility.
2019 BMW i3 7:37
While its 114-mile range doesn't make it the champion among EVs, the i3 does offer nimble handling, efficient packaging and a premium interior.
2020 Volkswagen ID 10:43
The ID.3 is Volkswagen's first production EV on its new MEB platform, and it's the first step in the VW Group's plan to churn out 10 million EVs over the next 10 years.
Ford EV F-150 10:45
The only thing we know for sure is that Ford is working on an electric F-150. Marketing videos have shown a prototype version towing a train in a stunt.
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 10:51
The EQC is the first all-electric vehicle in the brand's battery-powered blitz, and it kicks off Mercedes' new electrified EQ subbrand.
2019 Audi e-tron 10:56
The 2019 Audi e-tron benefits from acceleration that is smooth, silent and swift. On top of that, the e-tron presents important advantages such as a large cargo area and a refined interior.
2020 Porsche Taycan 11:06
The Taycan is the brand's first electric car. We expect this high-performance EV to have a max range somewhere between 250 and 300 miles and performance that's worthy of the Porsche crest.
Tesla Model Y 11:28
The Model Y entices with a relatively affordable starting price, a range of 200-plus miles, and the ability to tap into Tesla's expanding Supercharger network.
Tesla Roadster 11:30
Expectations are high for the Tesla Roadster since Musk has claimed it will do 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and the quarter-mile in less than 9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world.
Tesla Truck 11:32
Not many facts about the Tesla pickup are known. In the past, Musk has expressed a desire to compete with the best-selling light trucks on the market.
