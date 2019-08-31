How personal can a driving review become? Very, if you are talking about the car you drive on a daily basis. This is what our series “What Do I Drive?” has shown to our reader frequently. And it is also the mission of this Redline Reviews video. But with a plus: it speaks more than about Sofyan Bey’s – editor in chief of the YouTube channel – personal ride. It talks about a 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Engineers normally say that early adopters suffer from all quality problems any model can have. And that it is always wiser to wait some time to buy any product, especially vehicles. They may not be that impressive as years go by, but they are certainly better-finished and perfected products.

Bey experienced exactly that. And also higher prices than people are now paying for the same car, but he does not regret his decision. And gives a lot of interesting insights into the car. Check the video and feel free to give your impressions on it and on the Tesla Model 3 as well.

Video Description via Redline Reviews on YouTube: