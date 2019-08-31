Redline Reviews make this a very personal evaluation of the EV.
How personal can a driving review become? Very, if you are talking about the car you drive on a daily basis. This is what our series “What Do I Drive?” has shown to our reader frequently. And it is also the mission of this Redline Reviews video. But with a plus: it speaks more than about Sofyan Bey’s – editor in chief of the YouTube channel – personal ride. It talks about a 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance.
Engineers normally say that early adopters suffer from all quality problems any model can have. And that it is always wiser to wait some time to buy any product, especially vehicles. They may not be that impressive as years go by, but they are certainly better-finished and perfected products.
Bey experienced exactly that. And also higher prices than people are now paying for the same car, but he does not regret his decision. And gives a lot of interesting insights into the car. Check the video and feel free to give your impressions on it and on the Tesla Model 3 as well.
Video Description via Redline Reviews on YouTube:
A whole year has passed since we took delivery of our 2018 #TeslaModel3 and in that time, we've taken it on some road trips, we took it to the track, and we lived with it every day. While the car is far from perfect, what #Tesla excels at so well is delivering a new type of driving experience that just so happens to fit into your modern day lifestyle incredibly well. Range anxiety is a non-issue when charging at home or using all the superchargers, there is far less maintenance to be done since the car has way fewer moving parts, and you quickly get used to the zero delay acceleration that will smoke most sports cars at stoplights. Tesla also has reduced the price of the #Model3 significantly over the past 12 months and you can pick up a fully loaded #Model3Performance for about the same money as a loaded up BMW 330xi, Mercedes-Benz C300, and Audi A4 but get performance that is better than an M3, C63S, and RS5. #Navigateonautopilot #trackmode #TeslaModel3Performance