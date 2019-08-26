Truly fascinating information here, especially if you aren't already aware.
Despite the fact that EVs are super simple and have few moving parts, many automotive gurus might be lying if they said they fully understand them. What if you asked a hardcore gearhead ... How Does a Tesla work? Do you think most would be able to answer correctly and with accurate details?
Batteries are present everywhere in our lives. We can make a similar comment about motors. Think of a box fan, garbage disposal, can opener, blender, washer, dryer, vacuum cleaner, drill, etc.
Regardless of the above, many people — including those who know a lot about cars — refer to engines as motors. While we can argue about whether or not an engine is a motor, it has become common to call it one, since it motors (moves) the vehicle. In the end, it all comes down to how we define motor.
Merriam-Webster dictionary defines motor:
1 : one that imparts motionspecifically : PRIME MOVER
2: any of various power units that develop energy or impart motion: such as
a: a small compact engine
b: INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE (especially : a gasoline engine)
c: a rotating machine that transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy
Check out the video above for a fantastic lesson on how a Tesla motor works. After you've watched it, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.
Video Description via Hoonigan Bonus on YouTube:
