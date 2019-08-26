Despite the fact that EVs are super simple and have few moving parts, many automotive gurus might be lying if they said they fully understand them. What if you asked a hardcore gearhead ... How Does a Tesla work? Do you think most would be able to answer correctly and with accurate details?

Batteries are present everywhere in our lives. We can make a similar comment about motors. Think of a box fan, garbage disposal, can opener, blender, washer, dryer, vacuum cleaner, drill, etc.

Regardless of the above, many people — including those who know a lot about cars — refer to engines as motors. While we can argue about whether or not an engine is a motor, it has become common to call it one, since it motors (moves) the vehicle. In the end, it all comes down to how we define motor.

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines motor:

1 : one that imparts motionspecifically : PRIME MOVER

2: any of various power units that develop energy or impart motion: such as

a: a small compact engine

b: INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE (especially : a gasoline engine)

c: a rotating machine that transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy

Check out the video above for a fantastic lesson on how a Tesla motor works. After you've watched it, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

