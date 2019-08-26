Buying a car is a big decision in life, so why do Tesla buyers buy Teslas? The only real way to get a precise answer to that question is to go out and ask Tesla owners and that precisely what's been done here.

Here you'll find out the top reason why a Tesla is the best car you can buy. But before diving into the video, we'd like to say that electric cars (not just Teslas) are often bought not for environmental reasons/concerns, but rather because they are quite simply better and more fun to drive.

Of course, Tesla is tops in this fun-to-drive connection to EVs, but tons of other electric cars out there (see specs/prices & more for all the EVs on sale right now in the U.S. right here) are nearly as entertaining to drive and once you go electric, there's no turning back.

Let's now turn it over to Tesla Model 3 owner and famous YouTuber Andy Slye.

This awesome event was put on by the St Louis #Tesla enthusiasts group who did a great job. It was held at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports park in Bowling Green, KY and the main part of the event was to drive your Tesla on the track. Since my #Model3 needs new tires soon I decided not to take my car out on the track but one of the amazing people behind the creation of this event, Liz, was kind enough to let me ride with her while she drove her husband's performance Model 3 on the track (in Track Mode) which my body & mind were not at all prepared for. It was like a roller coaster. I never felt such powerful G-forces since riding on The Voyage at Holiday World (shouts out the best amusement park).

But for this video I decided that since I always get asked how I became the world's top Tesla referrer or why so many people buy a Tesla after watching my videos, I decided to take it upon myself to find out the primary reasons why current Tesla owners bought their car. Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases of someone's life so I was curious to know what the biggest reason was for someone buying a relatively expensive Tesla over all the other car choices. Going in I thought the main reason was probably either because of the technology & self driving aspect (autopilot) or the fact that it’s all-electric (better for the environment and no more gas) or really just because of Elon’s devilishly good looks (don't fool yourself). After talking to owners, I was surprised at the most popular answer!

The biggest reason why I was the guest speaker at the 5th annual Midwest Tesla Gathering (https://midwestteslagathering.com) is because I currently have the most Tesla referrals in the world, meaning I've helped sell the most Teslas to new customers. If you're not aware of the Tesla referral program, it’s a program for all Tesla owners that allows them to share their own unique referral code with other potential buyers and if those potential buyers order a Tesla through the referral link then both people get 1,000 free Supercharging miles, and the referrer also gets a chance to win prizes such as a free Model Y or a free Roadster.

Last year when I became the world’s top referrer I won two free future Founders Series Roadsters which is Tesla’s "supercar" supposedly coming out in 2020 and it will be the quickest production car in the world (0-60 in 1.9 seconds). But once Tesla realized they were giving away too many free Roadsters they briefly ended their referral program earlier this year but brought it back in March with the updated prize system which is basically like a raffle. Each Tesla referral you get counts as an entry into a monthly giveaway of a free Model Y and a quarterly giveaway of a free Roadster. Currently I have over 850 referrals which has resulted in about $40 million in revenue for Tesla, and I’ve also accumulated over 1 million free Supercharging miles so far so I’m only about 32 million miles away from going to Mars. Hopefully the Supercharging miles transfer to rockets. I'll have to ask Elon :)

So why should a person buy a $50,000+ Tesla? For me, I want people to choose a Tesla for their next car because I want everyone to experience that same rush of joy that I still feel to this day when I drive my Model 3. It's the joy from the instant torque, the software, the Autopilot, the tech, the innovation, and really just the progressiveness of Tesla as a whole. I recently listened to an amazing audiobook called “The Science of Energy” and it’s clear that from that book that Tesla is changing the world for the better by making these awesome electric cars. Once someone buys into the idea of Tesla and becomes an owner, it's a like a spider web effect. That one person can then spread their enthusiasm to 10 more people and each one of those can spread it to 10 more and so on. After listening to that book I'm becoming more aware of energy and how we use it. More Teslas on the road is a sign for a better future. I'm proud to support Tesla, one of the most innovative companies in the world.