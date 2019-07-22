Many hardcore EV fans and drivers have insisted for years that road-tripping in their vehicles is not a problem. While this is true in some cases, it's been pretty hard to argue that a shorter range EV with a longer charging time and minimal charging infrastructure would be as easy to take on a long trip than a traditional gas car.

EV owners have gotten used to the situation and become accustomed to taking road trips in their cars. They've figured out the best routes, when to charge, etc., in order to make it doable. However, this doesn't mean it was easy.

Fast-forward to the present and there are many longer-range EVs coming to market. Some don't take all that long to fast charge, and infrastructure is catching up in many locations. Still, it's hard to beat a Long Range Tesla Model 3 when it comes to road-tripping. This is because it travels over 300 miles on a charge and charges quickly at a wide array of Tesla Superchargers that are strategically located around the country and across the globe.

Moreover, as Tesla continues its V3 Supercharger buildout, the Model 3 will be able to charge even more quickly.

YouTuber Frugal Tesla Guy provides us with a detailed account of his experience traveling 4,000 miles in a Model 3 Long Range RWD. He says he'd do the whole thing all over again, so it must have been easy, right? Are road trips in an EV better than they are in an ICE vehicle?

Watch the video to find out. Then, scroll down and leave us your thoughts in the comment section.