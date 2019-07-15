As electric cars gain popularity, we'll begin to see more traditional deals on them. On the other hand, if automakers are struggling to sell them, that situation may encourage healthy incentives as well.

This July, CarsDirect has posted its "Best Green Car Deals" article. It showcases deals on the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Honda Clarity Electric, Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, and Toyota Prius Prime. Sadly, not all of these cars are available in all locations. In addition, deals can vary widely based on a number of factors. Nonetheless, we've highlighted the promotions below and added a few of our own discoveries.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Up to $6,500 off the Bolt in locations like California.

0% APR for 72 months plus $1,000 bonus cash

Honda Clarity Electric

$199 per month for 36 months with $1,799 due at signing

Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

$249 per month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing

Toyota Prius Prime

$299 per month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing

Nissan LEAF

0% APR for 36 months with $0 down and no monthly payments for 90 days

Tesla Model 3

$399 per month for 36 months with $4,500 due at signing

BMW i3

$309 per month for 36 months with $4,234 due at signing

Jaguar I-Pace

0% APR for up to 60 months

Volkswagen e-Golf

$249 per month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing

There are many more terrific deals out there. You just have to take the time and do your homework. Also, keep in mind that used EVs are available with outstanding deals as well. Follow the source link below for more details.