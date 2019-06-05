Back in 2012, the Moscow Tesla Club was launched. Since then, the club's founders have been able to deliver more than 350 Tesla vehicles (and other electric cars) all over Russia. In addition, they've developed charging infrastructure and lobbied local government officials in order to support the EV movement. Recently, the founders of Moscow Tesla Club financed a new website, EV Compare, to further promote EVs.

Related Content:

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Instagram: Moscow Tesla Club

It turns out that EV Compare allows website visitors to compare and contrast more than 110 electric cars in one place. Filters allow users to search by make, body style, drive type, range, and price. The website is free for users and unaffiliated with any automakers. Funding for the site is achieved through referral links to eBay, Edmunds, and Cars.com.

EV Compare's side-by-side comparison tool and electric car marketplace can assist those considering an EV and help them find the ideal electric car for their specific needs. In addition, the site also has a myriad of useful features including an EV database, EV market overview, EV incentives map, and EV charging calculator.

Source: EV Compare

Those who are cross-shopping Tesla Model S options, for instance, get a handy Tesla timeline that helps users better understand when major/minor updates occurred along with new feature rollouts. When did Tesla facelift the Model S, introduce Autopilot hardware 2.5, and begin offering ventilated seats? EV Compare's timeline helps uncover the answers.

According to EV Compare's Denis Samokhvalov, "We strongly believe the transition to electric vehicles is inevitable and we want to make it happen as soon as possible. Our team has built this website in order to debunk popular myths concerning EVs and help people learn about the advantages of going 100% electric."

Instagram: Moscow Tesla Club

Samokhvalov adds, "Our main goal is to create a world-class online service which will help [EV buyers] find a perfect car." When asked about vehicle electrification in Russia, he explains, "There's around 3,700 battery electric vehicles in the Russian Federation as of April 1st, 2019. 80% of them are old Nissan Leafs imported from Japan. It's a few times less than that in neighboring Ukraine."

Samokhvalov admits, "As you can guess, it is extremely hard to promote electric vehicles in an oil addicted country like Russia due to the lack of incentives, poor charging infrastructure and harsh climate. That’s why these guys [Moscow Tesla Club's founders] decided to go international and create an EV comparison website to accelerate the shift towards electric transportation worldwide."

===

Source: EV Compare