FCA Readies For Plug-In EV Offensive

Jeep is going plug-in hybrid, with the flexibility to go all-electric in the future

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced a $4.5 billion investment in a new assembly plant in Detroit and expansion of production capacity at existing five facilities in Michigan, which in effect will create 6,500 more jobs. Part of the investments are ongoing preparations for electrification of Jeep brand (new models).

The press release lists three plants, which were confirmed for production of plug-in hybrid Jeep models with the flexibility to build fully battery-electric models in the future:

$1.6 billion investment would convert Mack Avenue Engine Complex into manufacturing site for next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and an all-new three-row full-size Jeep SUV, creating 3,850 new jobs

$900 million investment at Jefferson North to retool and modernize plant for continued production of Dodge Durango and next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee with 1,100 new jobs expected

Warren Truck 2017 investment increases to $1.5 billion for production of all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, as well as continued assembly of Ram 1500 Classic with addition of 1,400 new jobs

Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer, FCA N.V. said:

“Three years ago, FCA set a course to grow our profitability based on the strength of the Jeep and Ram brands by realigning our U.S. manufacturing operations. Today’s announcement represents the next step in that strategy. It allows Jeep to enter two white space segments that offer significant margin opportunities and will enable new electrified Jeep products, including at least four plug-in hybrid vehicles and the flexibility to produce fully battery-electric vehicles.”

FCA current offer:

Planned models (at least four Jeep PHEVs):

Jeep Wrangler PHEV (announced in 2018) – Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg, Ohio

(announced in 2018) – Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg, Ohio Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV (the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is scheduled for the first half of 2021) – Mack Avenue Engine Complex, Michigan



(the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is scheduled for the first half of 2021) – Mack Avenue Engine Complex, Michigan Jeep Wagoneer PHEV / Jeep Grand Wagoneer PHEV – Warren Truck Assembly Plant, Michigan

– Warren Truck Assembly Plant, Michigan Jeep Renegade PHEV (announced in 2018) – Melfi plant in Italy

(announced in 2018) – Melfi plant in Italy Jeep Grand Commander BEV for China according to media reports

for China according to media reports Fiat 500e (all-new on dedicated BEV platform) – in Italy

(all-new on dedicated BEV platform) – in Italy Fiat Ducato PHEV according to media reports

according to media reports Chrysler Portal BEV van according to media reports

General plans for Jeep brand:

4 BEVs by 2022

10 PHEVs by 2022

electrified options of all models

Source: FCA, Green Car Reports