FCA Offers Free Lunch To Lure Buyers To Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Fiat 500e
17 hours ago by Steven Loveday 28Comments
It seems FCA may have to change its tune and get the ball rolling after GM and Ford make significant public announcements about the electric future.
We all know that FCA CEO, Sergio Marchionne, is not all about EVs. He’s actually known for his regular complaints about the segment. However, he does seem to understand the idea that the automaker’s hand are tied. Now, with two of the Detroit Three stepping up big time, Chrysler is wise to begin a more public push, or face being seen as the “odd man out”.
It’s becoming increasingly safe to say that electric cars are here to stay and that mass adoption is imminent. If the deal wasn’t officially sealed, last week’s announcements by GM and Ford may have been the final tipping point. Of course, European automakers have been making a slew of announcements for years, but we are still awaiting results.
Now that these automakers have committed to manufacturing EVs, it’s even more important to assure that people will buy them. Dealers are resorting to offering daily rentals, pushing EV rebates, and delivering the cars to your home for a free overnight test drive. FCA has started a family rideshare partnership, are practically giving away the Fiat 500e, and released some Pacifica marketing that features celebrities, kids, and even flying pigs, as well as a Sesame Street series. But they still have much more work to do.
FCA has set up a table in Santa Monica, CA in the luxury Silicon Beach business district. Workers come out to walk the area at lunch and find the table with vouchers for free food. Free food is always a good way to get folks’ attention. Once they approach the table, they learn that they can get a test drive of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (PHEV) and/or the Fiat 500e. FCA is basically saying, “If you drive it we will feed you!” The voucher is good for a meal at food trucks hired by the automaker, which are conveniently located near the test drive sign-up table.
WardsAuto talked to a local worker, Julie Wiskirchen, who had an opportunity to drive the Pacifica (and eat the free food). She was impressed with the plug-in minivan, however, we don’t know how the food was. She only opted for the test drive because a co-worker informed her of the free meal, so FCA’s ploy is working. She shared:
“I know people who need a bigger vehicle and would like to try an electric. I will tell them about the Pacifica. It fills a niche.”
Source: WardsAuto
28 responses to "FCA Offers Free Lunch To Lure Buyers To Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Fiat 500e"
I hope they expand this beyond CA. I was unable to locate a single Pacifica Hybrid within 150 miles of my home in NE Tennessee. I got to drive a relative’s and found it to a well done vehicle.
That’s interesting and unfortunate. I’m not sure if they’ll really market it outside of CARB states like they will in unless they’re meeting their credits in the state, but I remember seeing some available at the local dealer’s website in Alabama when I visited a couple months back.
Unfortunately NE TN is going to have slim pickins on the EV or PHEV front. Dealers in the Tri-Cities have one (1) Bolt and one Volt on the lot at best. Ford is even worse as the nearest is in Knoxville 100 miles away. Far too ICE loving of an area for EVs.
My in-laws are visiting me in CA from NE TN right now. I gave them my PHEV to drive for the week just to show that EV’s meet their needs just fine.
When it comes to Chrysler there’s no free lunch, you get what you pay for…
Do they even sell this model, or brand in Europe?
Why would anyone care if a minivan was available in Europe??
Hey FCA, what’s the point of offering a free lunch when Tesla’s already eating yours?
Actually, the 500e is selling reasonably well, especially considering that it’s only available in two states. If they were to roll it out to all 50, I’m pretty sure that they’d be able to move at least 1200/month, which is definitely not the worst.
Wow, who knew Tesla offered a minivan or that they even currently offer a vehicle you can actually go and buy right now for $42k or less 😀
Oh gosh, a Tesla basher thinks it’s terrible that Tesla doesn’t offer a minivan. How awful! Sell your Tesla stocks now! 🙄
The reason that Chrysler is the only American auto makers who is still making minivans is that almost everyone who used to drive a minivan is now driving an SUV or CUV. Minivans have shrunk to a niche market.
And Europeans are still buying station wagons. How last century! But it would make far more sense for Tesla to make a station wagon; at least Europeans would buy them.
If Tesla debuted a minivan tomorrow, people would be saying “Ho hum. When is your next model coming out?”
The only reason I don’t buy minivans anymore is because they have gotten too big and can’t fit in my garage anymore.
PuPu, your problem is that you think you know what other people are thinking. You think you’re clever when in reality you’re just a closed minded idiot.
I wasn’t bashing Tesla merely stating the fact that Tesla isn’t eating FCA’s lunch whatsoever. They operate in for the most part very different markets.
There are still a ton of people that have minivans. They’re the most utilitarian of vehicles and people that have kids still buy them and love them despite what your anecdotal evidence claims.
Perhaps if you pulled your head out of Elon’s derriere you’d actually realize that.
“I wasn’t bashing Tesla merely stating the fact that Tesla isn’t eating FCA’s lunch whatsoever. They operate in for the most part very different markets.”
If Tesla wanted to eat their lunch they could…as stated in the article, it’s free…lol
As for you not being a Tesla brasher….oh please, that’s how you start your day before getting coffee.
PP, He was responding to someone posting Tesla eating FCA’s lunch. FWIW, I don’t see how Tesla is doing that, either?
Maybe a Model S, over a Ghibli, but Pacifica?
Maserati is under pressure from Tesla.
Also, I know *many* people who would only buy very cheap cars before Tesla came along and offered a reason to buy an expensive car.
No way Tesla will offer minivans. The shape is all for practicality and not for deficiency. The range will shrink by half to 120- 150 miles. For $80k, no family will buy it.
350 000 plus per year is not nish market.
“Who knew Tesla offered a minivan”
Umm, that is what Model X is right? Looks like one to me anyway. A minivan with insane 0-60, but still more minivan than SUV.
But don’t get me started, most “SUVs” these days are minivans and wagons in disguise.
We have the 500e coming end of 3 years now — great commuter car that gets nearly 100mi.
We’ve just outgrown it with two teens.
I have read in a few places that the Pacific ICE cuts on, even while the battery still has a charge. If so, then this is NOT a PHEV.
Well then Dr. Loveless what is it?
I hate to tell you this, good doctor, but every PHEV’s ICE engine cuts in now and then, even when the battery isn’t depleted.
Even the Chevy Volt’s ICEngine starts up in cold weather, and runs until the battery pack is warmed up.
* * * * *
I must say, it’s disheartening to see all the arguments over the most basic of EV-related labels in InsideEVs comments. We’ve got “EV purists” who try to redefine the term “EV” as if it means only BEV, we’ve got a few people who argue that the Volt isn’t a PHEV because it’s an “EREV” (or “REEV”), as though that were somehow a different category; and now here one of our semi-regular commentors is trying to say that a car which is designed and built to run on either gasoline or a battery pack charged from the wall, isn’t a PHEV merely because the gas motor runs more often than he would like. 🙁
And heaven forbid that I should point out that the term “EV” covers a heck of a lot more than plug-in EVs. Diesel-electric locomotives are EVs. So are sailplanes which have an auxiliary battery-powered propeller.
Even the lowly non-plug-in Prius can and does run on its electric motors alone at times, without any assistance from its gasoline motor. Perhaps not that often, but it can and does do so. So yes, Virginia, HEVs like the non-plug-in Prius are EVs… even if a lot of the Usual Suspects here won’t admit it!
My dually diesel F-350 has an _electric_ starter _motor_. Just because it’s not as electric as you like does not change the fact that it’s an EV!
If you expand the definition of EV too much, it loses any meaning.
Maybe thats why they called it the Pacifica Hybrid. It just also happens you can plug it in and get amazing mpg. But lets not call it a plug in hybrid electric vehicle. Lets call it a hybrid with a battery range extender.
The Pacifica Hybrid is a good start, but can some car company build a 7 or 8 seat plug-in or electric that is the size of a Toyota Highlander or Honda Pilot, maybe a tiny bit smaller. I can’t fit these wide/long cars in my garage, and don’t want to park it outside like all the other cars in my neighborhood.
No stow n go because of battery.
Why would anyone buy one?
Pacifica hybrid can’t tow at all. Not a serious car. But the Pacifica ICE can tow 3600 lbs.
I need to be able to tow. That leaves the Mitsubishi Outlander towing 3300 lbs or Model X towing 5000 lbs. I just really don’t like falcon wing doors. Model S seems like a much nicer car.
I have a 500e it’s great, I can drive all week to work on a full charge. Only problem is if I go out of town long distant I need to rent a car.