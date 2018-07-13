FCA Claims It’s Going After Tesla With Future Lineup
Performance, not eco-friendliness, might be the biggest EV selling point in the future
Just a few years earlier, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was keeping away from electric cars like their life depended on it. Their first all-electric model – the Fiat 500 – proved to be a huge flop. The Italian carmaker aimed at potential customers looking for a piece of motoring history wrapped up in a new design & tech, the car didn’t sell well. And furthermore rubbing salt into the wound, Fiat lost $10,000 on each Fiat 500 EV they’ve sold. But, right now, that seems to be changing. And for FCA, putting an emphasis on performance is what will separate this company and their products from the rest of the pack.
Ever since electric vehicles were introduced, the key selling point was ecology. But, as with most cars, the environment-friendly aspect only went so far and these days, more people are buying an electric car due to performance, than due to the environment-friendly tech. For most owners, motoring is all about freedom and excitement. Something that Tesla Motors captured really well. When the first examples of the Tesla Model S and Model X started ruining the day for owners of high-performance ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles, it became apparent that EV brings more to the table than sheer environmentally-friendly aspect. And with every scalp the Model s P100D took on the drag strip, the performance aspect of fully electric cars started to draw a much broader audience to the EV world.
Consequently, with the old guard – like Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – joining in on the festivities, the performance is becoming an even bigger selling point. And this puts a huge target on Tesla’s back.
With FCA, their aim is to pretty much electrify every model they have in their range. But, the company will take electrification in a wholly different way. While their entire lineup is soon to be electrified, the company aims to draw most of the customer attention thanks to high-performance electric models from Alfa Romeo and Maserati – something we’re sure will delight fans of beautiful high-performance Italian machines. Within a few years, FCA aims to have virtually all future products from Alfa Romeo and Maserati offered in hybrid, plug-in or all-electric versions.
“Everything gets electrified,” Tim Kuniskis, the head of the two FCA premium brands, told NBCNews in an exclusive interview late last month. “Look at our product portfolio and you see we’re going after Tesla,” minus a direct competitor for the base, $35,000 Model 3.
The biggest change for FCA is how they envision their power lineup. Their strategy underlines a future where plug-in hybrids and all-electric models sit at the top of their product range, with lower ends filled with a mixture of ICE, plug-in hybrid and EV vehicles. In the line of that, the lower end of the performance scale for FCA will be kept mostly for low-performance four-cylinder engines. These will be followed by higher and higher-power output six-cylinder, eight-cylinder and twin-turbo eight-cylinder engines, finally ending with the aforementioned high-performance all-electric variants.
For FCA, this presents a solid strategy and with a plan like that, it gives them several advantages over their competitors. Statistically, for the high-performance models, the price is never going to be the most important deciding factor. The sheer acceleration and top speed numbers, however, are a completely different story. Throw in the mix the well-known handling prowess and cornering performance that’s part of both Alfa Romeo and Maserati’s DNA, and FCA might actually have a winner on their hands.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles isn’t the only one adopting a performance-oriented EV strategy
If you looked at the current trends in the luxury high-performance vehicle world, you’ll notice two things: one, the fastest performance models ever built are using some kind of a hybrid powertrain. Two, for the most appealing vehicles, revealed in the last twelve months – whether marketing or hype wise – hybrid powertrains or full electrification were the norm. For the old guard like Porsche with the 917 Spyder, Ferrari with the LaFerrari or McLaren with the P1, going the hybrid way was the choice. For newcomers like Rimac Automobili with their C2 or NIO with the EP9, full electric was the chosen way.
The next few years will see some rather exciting new all-electric vehicles hit the market. The likes of a Porsche Taycan – what some call the first fully electric Porsche 911 – or the Polestar P1, joined by several rumored hybrids from Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, will all tick those performance boxes for their would-be customers. For Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the decision to concentrate their efforts on fully electric high-performance machines may be the most exciting news we’ve heard all year.
Source: NBC News
20 Comments on "FCA Claims It’s Going After Tesla With Future Lineup"
With the base Model 3 doing 0-100 km/h in a little more than 5 s, how many customers will be convinced by ‘even more performance’?
I’d rather say they focus on design. Performance will be sufficient for 99% of customers by the time they finally bring their ‘Tesla fighters’ to market.
Model 3 rips to 60 in 4.7 sec
Yawn……
ZZzzzzzz……
Just got a robo-call on my cell today from FCA. They offered me, as a current PHEV owner, an extra $1k off the Pacifica hybrid in addition to any other current offer. Still like to know who they purchased my info from…. Anyways, at least they are actively trying to move those vans. 20 years ago, I’d would have been all over that model.
I drove an Alfa Romeo and before I knew if Chrysler was spamming me.
Very tacky to say the least.
It looks like FCA’s Dodge division is tired of putting disclaimers on how their cars are slower than the Tesla Model S, and has finally figured out they are going to have to join Tesla in making fast EV’s if they have any chance at beating them.
https://insideevs.com/dodge-demon-disclaimer-slower-tesla-model-s/
To which I say: Dive in! The water is warm. The more the merrier.
There is a phrase that perfectly describes FCA’s strategy: “throwing spaghetti at the wall”. Maybe they should throw the whole plate – spaghetti, meatballs, sauce and all.
Really astute observation. I’ve kept saying luxury touring was the first place EVs made sense, and competition has been due for a long time.
What also remains understated, IMO, is Model 3 weighing ~3,700 pounds. We’ll see how many of these other makers compete, on that stat. Bolt and i3 (CFRP, I mean c’mon) are same weight/lighter, but their looks and other attributes exclude the comparisons Tesla’s 3 will see (Audi A4, 3-series, C-class). All weigh not much less than Model 3.
It depends on how much can they draw from the ready-made architecture (aluminum, CFRP etc.) available from their drawing boards. I feel there might be something about this, to be honest on the matter.
Competing with Tesla also means not just the car but also the Supercharging network. What’s your little plan for that, there, FCA?
Oops..
Most importantly, competing with Tesla means having a lot of batteries coming from somewhere, and the same is valuable for the article about Volvo intention to mass product a Tesla Model 3 competitor with an “expected” (?) 350 miles. Chinese battery companies will be very happy to furnish them…
Did FCA fire Sergio?
Did he hit his head on something?
He put his fingers in a power outlet and…had a vision, an electric one!
“Their first all-electric model – the Fiat 500 – proved to be a huge flop” not sure that this is true, its still being sold, owners are very happy with its performance and although not the highest selling EV model, its production constrained rather than sales constrained.
Think the author was just trying to build some excitement into the text without following data/facts.
It’s a Flop mainly because the CEO did not believe in his own product that he brought to market.
And because they lose $10K on every one they sell.
Well, if they were losing $10,000 on each one sold, I’d say it can be considered a flop. Maybe not to the customers, but it didn’t do the company much good though.
They lost $10,000 Per Fiat EV…lol… Judging by that they should be able to lose at least $50,000 per Maserati ! …lmao
How are they taking electrification in a wholly different way, if they are going after Tesla on performance? Lots of companies are trying that. By the time they catch up to where Tesla is, Tesla will be farther ahead.
“After” seems to be the key. About ten years after. And,OBTW, every BEV sold by any manufacturer is another step closer to Musks goal. Tesla is just the pry bar he has been using to force them to change directions.