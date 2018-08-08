FAW To Launch Luxury EV Brand Gyon In LA This Month

3 H BY MARK KANE

On August 8 th in Los Angeles the world will see the launch of a new luxury EV brand from China “for the new generation of global customers” – Gyon.

Gyon is related to First Automotive Works (FAW) with backing from Sitech Electric Automobile. The first concept model was designed by the Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters.

It’s expected that range will be one of the highest at 435 miles (700 km) on a single charge. Combined with 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in under 4 seconds it could be considered a sports car.

According to Autoblog, autonomous driving features using tech from Bosch will be part of the luxury experience.

“Although GYON is a new brand, it not only gets huge support from its investor Sitech Electric Automobile, which is one of the fastest growing electric-vehicle companies in China, but is also going to initiate a design collaboration with a world-class design team: Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters. The launch press conference of the new brand will take place on August 8, 2018, in Los Angeles.”

“The design of first concept car will be conducted by Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters, Inc. (GFMI). GFMI has cooperated with the world’s largest automotive manufacturers, such as Mercedes-Benz and Maybach, to build up many outstanding concept automobiles. With more than 30 years’ experience in design, engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing of vehicles, GFMI has grown to become a world leader in the automotive industry. As the top concept car design and manufacturing company in the world, GFMI will fully support the innovation of the electronic vehicle with its high-quality services. Also at the ceremony, the leading team in Sitech, including CEO Jacky Xian and COO Joe Chao, will also present their insights about the electronic vehicle from their ample experience in the automobile industry, and will share their strategic plan for the whole electronic vehicle ecosystem.”

Source: Sitech Electric Automobile via Autoblog