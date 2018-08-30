Favorite Five Funky Electric Bike Designs

The wonderful thing about electric motorcycles is just how creatively funky some designers get when it comes to giving the segment a shot. Because the usual components such as the clutch and transmission levers, the exhaust system or the multiple fluid conducts aren’t in the way, it gives companies a lot of freedom in their design of the ideal e-bike.

This has given birth to some pretty funky, physics-defying designs that give us some insight as to what the future of motorcycles might look like. Sometimes, it’s awesome. Sometimes, it’s scary. We’ve listed five of some of the coolest designs out there.

SASUGA Concept

This design looks more like a Star Wars battle droid than an electric motorcycle and that’s what makes it so cool. No gas tank, no problem! Why not design the handlebar to fit under the tank-like feature and eliminate the headlight altogether? The coolest part? The rear AND front swingarm suspension. Forks are so 2018. Sticking out like v-twin cylinder heads on each side of the bike are the battery compartments. The SASUGA is the work of L.A.-based designer Matt Tkocz who got stung by the riding bug but didn’t want to a commit to the expensive hobby. So instead, he designed his own concept bike to get it out of his system.

Saroléa Manx7