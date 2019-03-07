Fastned To Install First 20 Fast Charging Stations In Switzerland

47 M BY MARK KANE

20 favorable locations for fast chargers secured in Switzerland

Fastned, the Dutch fast charging network, recently won a tender by the Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) for 20 fast charging stations that will be installed in Switzerland along main routes.

This is just the first step, as FEDRO intends to offer in total 100 locations in five tenders (20 stations each).

Fastned currently operates 88 fast charging stations in the Netherlands and Germany and is set to install its first also in the UK and Belgium. The latest win will enable to expand to Switzerland, which will be next step towards Fastned’s European network.

“With this tender FEDRO aims to provide quality charging infrastructure along the national roads in Switzerland. The sites for the charging stations will be contracted for a period of 30 years. The tender allocated 100 locations in 5 packages of 20 sites. All packages contain locations directly along the motorway and are spread out across Switzerland.”

Besides the base 50 kW chargers, Fastned installs more and more 175 kW chargers, with an upgrade option to 350 kW.