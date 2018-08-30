The Fast Lane Car Check Outs Hyundai Kona Electric & Nexo

3 H BY MARK KANE

Hyundai’s zero-emission offer includes both BEVs and FCVs

The problem with Hyundai is that it develops decent electric cars, but then isn’t able to produce enough of them or willing to sell nationwide. That was with the IONIQ Electric and now history repeats again with the Kona Electric.

We are not sure how the demand/supply matches in the case of hydrogen fuel cell Hyundai Nexo, but we are not a fan of fuel cell vehicles, so we’ll skim over this one.

Here is the Fast Lane Car episode with a Hyundai representative that presents both zero-emission models, Kona and Nexo. Having two such different models means that the South Korean manufacturer is not sure which way to go, or rather which way consumers will choose.

As of today, Nexo has a significant advantage over the 64 kWh Kona electric in terms of range – 370 miles vs 292 miles and short refueling time, but without a refueling infrastructure in place we wouldn’t bother to consider an FCV, not even mentioning other problems (prices of FCVs, prices of hydrogen, efficiency of hydrogen production).

Hyundai Kona Electric

Short-range Battery / Motor spec:

39.2 kWh battery – 300 km (186 miles) range (WLTP)

99 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 9.3 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Long-range Battery / Motor spec:

64 kWh battery – 470 km (292 miles) range (WLTP)

150 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.6 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Hyundai Nexo spec:

about 370 miles (595 km)

0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds

120 kW and 395 Nm electric motor

and electric motor fuel cell is able to provide around 95 kW of power, together with 40 kW from the battery, total output of 135 kW is available