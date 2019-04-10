Faraday Future’s New V9 Electric Car Gets Teased

7 M BY GASGOO

Looks quite a bit different than the FF91.

Jia Yueting, global CEO and the co-founder of the EV startup Faraday Future (FF), exposed on its LinkedIn account a teaser photo of a new EV concept model dubbed V9.

According to the photo, the silhouette of the V9 resembles a MPV and is likely to be driven by an all-electric powertrain. Jia said the V9 concept will be designed as a new mobility luxury intelligent space that blends design, AI and seamless cabin connectivity.

FF announced on March 24 that it had signed an agreement with The9 Limited, an established China-based Internet company, to form a joint venture to manufacture, market, distribute and sell luxury intelligent EVs in China.

The joint venture will serve the China market with manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of FF’s new brand V9 model, an all-new luxury EV targeting Chinese market based on the technology and design concepts of FF’s flagship FF91.

Besides, the joint venture is 50/50 owned by FF and The9 Limited, while the latter gets the control over certain strategic business operations. The contribution made by The9 will be up to RMB600 million.

The expected annual production capacity of the joint venture is 300,000 cars and the first pre-production car is planned to roll off the production line in 2020.

Source: Gasgoo