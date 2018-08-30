Faraday Future’s “Backbone Of The Company” Departs

1 H BY MARK KANE

More bad news from Faraday these days.

According to The Verge, Peter Savagian – Senior VP, Engineering at Faraday Future – departed the company, which could be another major blow after problems with raising capital to complete and launch its electric car FF 91.

Savagian was former chief engineer of GM’s EV1 (18 years at GM in total), and joined FF in 2016 becoming one of the key people in the company leading the development of the powertrain and battery:

““He’s the backbone of the company,” says one former employee who requested anonymity because they signed a nondisclosure agreement. “That was THE guy,” says another.”

Faraday Future sadly was forced to cut salaries and lay off workers. As we understand, without a new investor there is little chance that the company will finally deliver the product.

The article notes that there are still other execs on-board, like former director of Tesla Model S manufacturing – Dag Reckhorn.

