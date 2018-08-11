Faraday Future Reveals First Pre-Production FF91
Faraday Future completed its first pre-production FF91
Faraday Future has built its first pre-production FF91 in Hanford, California, around a month after its first completed structural frame of the FF 91 was revealed (also referred to as Body in White).
It’s expected that after the run of pre-production cars, Faraday Future will begin production and deliveries of customer cars by the end of this year.
Company CEO YT Jia said:
“We’ve built our 1st pre-production
#FF91 using thousands parts from top-tier suppliers from around the world. I firmly believe that the industry and users will reap the benefits of the “new species” we all worked so hard to create.”
According to the Green Car Reports, the team celebrated reaching the milestone:
“A company memo leaked to Green Car Reports reveals that Faraday plans a party to celebrate the milestone at its assembly plant in California’s Central Valley on Tuesday.”
““It is inspirational for us at FF to see all the parts come together for this significant day: the literal parts of the FF 91 from our various on-time supplier partners; the processes and tooling within the Hanford facility itself; and the invaluable training for the essential ‘soft’ skills required for this level of sophisticated teamwork I and others need in our Hanford production teams as we begin creation of our FF 91,” said Faraday Future’s senior vice president of manufacturing Dag Reckhorn.”
We’ve built our 1st pre-production #FF91 using thousands parts from top-tier suppliers from around the world. I firmly believe that the industry and users will reap the benefits of the “new species” we all worked so hard to create. #ElectricCar #Automotive @FaradayFuture pic.twitter.com/4HHfxS51rj
— YT Jia (@JiaYueting) August 28, 2018
Categories: Faraday Future
Leave a Reply
14 Comments on "Faraday Future Reveals First Pre-Production FF91"
Panel gaps… haha! Just kidding…
ROTFLMAO
That’s funny, David!
This is what happens when you overcharge your Nissan Leaf.
Ouch, that Leafs me at a Loss for Words!
A “New Species” FF91.
“It’s expected that after the run of pre-production cars, Faraday Future will begin production and deliveries of customer cars by the end of this year.”
That would be the best case scenario.
In 2019 is probably a more likely scenario.
I hope they call their driving assistance something like “ look out” so the smartest people won’t have accidents.
They’re going to need a LOT more strapping tape….
If Faraday actually makes it, I promise to everyone here that I will go hunt and find a crow, bake it into a pie, and eat said crow.
For the record, I hope I have to do so!
And if Lucid makes it, I promise… to sit for two hours in one of their rear massage seats. We each sacrifice in our own way, you know?
It is going to be funny reading some of the comments here in the future if they actually start cranking these out and also at the high price point this is going to sell for.
Is it just me or the one in the top photo resembles a Leaf2?
200k for this car no good
If it becomes a status symbol in China, it might do OK.