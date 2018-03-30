Faraday Future Reveals First Body-In-White FF91

3 H BY MARK KANE

Faraday Future claims that its FF 91 is on track for first deliveries in December of this year.

The proof of that is this first completed structural frame of FF 91 (also referred to as Body in White) made at the new Hanford factory, slightly ahead of schedule. According to FF, key suppliers are working side-by-side with the FF BiW team to meet or beat deadlines.

The pre-production prototypes were earlier tested at high-speeds, so the progress is seen in several areas.

Faraday Future says that first batch of deliveries will take place between December 2018 to mid-2019. We can just assume that it will be a rather low volume figure though with two or maybe three-digits total, but that’s just a guess.

