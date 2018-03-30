Exploring And Understanding The Fire Risk For Electric Cars
“A battery-powered vehicle having a fire incident is newsworthy. A gasoline-powered vehicle having a fire is newsworthy only if it stops traffic.”
Above are the words of Steven Risser, a leading expert in electric vehicle fire risk and senior research leader at Battelle (non-profit research firm).
Following one headline after another about Tesla vehicle crashes and electric car fires, many people have drawn the conclusion the EVs are a fire risk. However, this has not been proven true. In fact, they are most likely safer than ICE cars, however, it’s impossible at this point to say that statement is 100 percent true.
There are many variables involved, every situation is different, and the number of electric versus gas car crashes – for the purposes of investigation and research – is minuscule in comparison. Electric cars make up only a tiny portion of vehicles on the road today, and mass-produced EVs are just beginning to come into play. It may be years before there’s enough hard data to make valid comparisons yet. However, current data already points to EVs being safer.
Batelle conducted an in-depth study of the fire risk associated with both types of vehicles for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It concluded:
The propensity and severity of fires and explosions from … lithium ion battery systems are anticipated to be somewhat comparable to or perhaps slightly less than those for gasoline or diesel vehicular fuels.
Statistics show that there was a vehicle fire about every one to three minutes in the U.S. in 2015. That added up to a total of about 174,000 vehicle fires. Of course, almost zero were electric cars. Yes, there were very few EVs on the road, but still, based on the information, there should have at least been a measurable number of EV fires. According to Tesla’s data (via CNN Money):
. . . gasoline powered cars are about 11 times more likely to catch fire than a Tesla. It says the best comparison is fires per 1 billion miles driven. It says the 300,000 Teslas on the road have been driven a total of 7.5 billion miles, and about 40 fires have been reported. That works out to five fires for every billion miles traveled, compared to a rate of 55 fires per billion miles traveled in gasoline cars.
The Batelle study also points out that there have been spontaneous fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in other products like laptops, cell phones, and even passenger jets. However, electric vehicle fires have been caused by a crash or obvious damage to the battery pack. Tesla goes on to explain that its battery packs rarely “incur serious damage” aside from the occurrences during a very severe accident.
Lithium-ion battery pack fires may take longer to start and to spread than gasoline fires. If there is damage to a cell, it may begin to build up heat and ignite chemicals in other cells over time. This is called “thermal runaway.” We’ve seen in many EV crashes that the driver has been able to exit the car and there didn’t seem to be a fire initially, though later a fire may have started and proven extremely hot and difficult to put out. Additionally, we’ve seen EVs removed from a crash site and then start on fire later.
The most promising news related to the study is that most fire risk associated with electric cars – which already seems to be minor in comparison to gas cars – can likely be a curtailed even further with new battery technology. Risser concluded:
Gasoline is a very risky material. We have had 130 years of designs and experience to make a gasoline powered vehicle as safe as possible. We’re still at early stages of understanding how to make lithium-ion batteries safe.
Source: CNN Money
28 Comments on "Exploring And Understanding The Fire Risk For Electric Cars"
One major difference is that gas tanks are in the rear of the car between the wheels, the safest location and least likely to be damaged in a crash. Batteries are under the passenger compartment and can be damaged in high speed front end crashes.
Of course many fires, probably most start from a ruptured fuel line in the engine compartment spilling fuel onto hot exhaust manifolds or arcing from damaged 12v systems.
Both ICE fuel tank and EV batteries are placed away from the crumble zones front and rear.
Many Tesla Model S have caught fire without a crash that exposed the battery cells. One in Seattle here that was a dr. had his S catch fire while near the hospital on Highway 167, Tesla gave him a new car, and had him sigh an nda, about the fire, then brought out their own version of the events leading up to the fire. wink wink
Anecdotal, or do you have a reference?
The Big 3 don’t make you sign an NDA for their ICE fires because they’d run out of ink and paper..
Russian trolls are getting better on their stories.
Yeah, like the Pinto. Gas tank in the rear, unlikely to catch on fire as the result of a crash. Brilliant analysis.
The Death of the Pinto:
http://www.autonews.com/article/20030616/SUB/306160770/lee-iacoccas-pinto:-a-fiery-failure
Let’s compare those Teslas to cars same age and same class, then a Tesla is 11 times more likely to catch fire
And if one is named James the likelihood that he is farting right now is 11 times higher than a cheese on fire 😉
Traditional cars have decades of safety development and evolution. New technology has new risks and we are learning how to control them.
How about the late Model BMWs being recalled for starting 40 fires. https://abcnews.go.com/US/bmw-recalls-million-vehicles-fire-risk/story?id=50922136
PS there are also about 1,000,000 tesla on the road during the recall period do there is an apples to apples.
Wow, 1M Teslas? Thats interesting, because only 325K teslas have been delivered since the company started, for the record BMW delivered 350K 3 series in the last 12 months.
I hope everyone takes notice that the BMW recalls are last generation cars and model years before the Tesla S and X were released. 2006 to 2011 models, and over 4M cars of exposure, compared to Tesla model S at 150K for Model S, which has had more then its share of fires.
Data?
I have said this many times. When you compare Tesla fires to the entire automotive fleet, that is very biased because the fleet includes 1972 Pinto’s, and 1970’s GM Pickups which have more then their share of fires. If we compare Tesla’s to 2012 to current luxury cars that would be a better comparison… Same with Elon’s quoted safety numbers, he is comparing to the general fleet which still has a lot of cars without seatbelts or airbags, crumple zones, or safety cage construction. Example, I recently saw a tragic crash between and 1967 Chevelle, and a modern Toyota Camry. The man driving the Chevelle was killed, but the Camry occupants barely had bumps and bruises.
A separate comparison I would like to see is the Tesla S compared to other EV’s. I do not have any statistics, but I think the Tesla S is the highest fire risk BEV on the road… And the 2nd place car is not even close…
What garbage. So how many Pintos are left on the road? Not that many. Btw the specific point is about fires not safety in general. We all know that Tesla makes the safest cars on the road, and that cars are safer now than they were decades ago, but your argument is specious and without merit.
We already have safe lithium batteries: LiFePO4 chemistry batteries unfortunately are a little less energy dense and a little more expensive for the same size. To sell a Bolt at the same price using these batteties, it would probably only have a range of 160 miles instead of 240 (number pulled out of my backside, someone else could probably give an exact figure).
Yes, that is the cells BYD uses, they are great for heavy applications, Buses, and Trucks, because they have great charge cycle life, but they are a bit heavy for their energy capacity.
I don’t care about fires per mile. The statistic I want is fires per accident. Am I wrong? Do we have that?
A huge difference that Tesla seems to always ignore when comparing EV to ICE vehicle fires is the age of the fleets. Older vehicles are more likely to catch on fire as fuel lines rust, etc. Does someone have data that accounts for vehicle age?
The desperation of the LICE fanboyz is evident in the replies to this story.
As always, the exception is what catches folks’ attention, NOT the norm. As a firefighter, I point out to naysayers all the time that I’ve fought multiple ICE fires in ONE day before- it’s so common no one even pays attention any more. To the fear-mongers, I also ask this hypothetical: would you still pick the ICE if you were trapped upside down in it, waiting for fire suppression crews to cut you out all the while fuel is leaking onto the hot exhaust manifold?
The idea that most of society drives around with dozens of gallons of highly flammable liquid with an extremely low flashpoint that’s separated from the environment by a millimeters-thick container, while focusing on the once-every-never EV battery fire, is completely baffling to me..
Excellent points John but doesn’t one want to know if particular EV’s or battery design or chemistry is more susceptible to fire than others?
As an extremely social outspoken EV advocate, I have never heard anyone talking about a fire…Common objections are, too high pricing, non-Tesla EV geek stigma and don’t want to spend an hour at a charging station…
My 1996 Ford Powerstroke Turbo Diesel had a recall on it for a faulty speed control. Until it was replaced, it was at risk for catching fire WITH OR WITHOUT THE ENGINE RUNNING!! So they advised me to park my vehicle outdoors away from buildings until I could have the recall work done. NEVER had that risk while owning an EV.
Oh, and by the way, here’s a short list of fire hazards from Ford alone, never mind the other manufacturers:
https://www.cars.com/recalls/ford-f_250-1996/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ford-recall/ford-recalls-super-duty-trucks-after-tailpipe-fires-idUSN2131846020070322
http://www.motortrend.com/news/ford-recalls-230k-vehicles-for-fire-risk/
That’s apples to oranges though. An EV could just as easily have a poorly designed or manufactured component that leads to overheating an creates a fire risk.
Diesel is nearly inflammable.