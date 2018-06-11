Exide Industries & Leclanché To Launch Lithium-Ion Battery JV

1 H BY MARK KANE

More lithium-ion batteries on the horizon.

Exide Industries, India’s largest manufacturer of batteries (not to be confused with Exide Technologies), and Leclanché announced the launch of a new joint venture to build lithium-ion batteries in India.

Both Exide Industries and Leclanché would like to catch onto the growing interest in the building battery business in India and multi GWh storage market for electric vehicles and grid-connected applications. One of the many new partnerships is Mahindra & Mahindra and LG Chem., but also Japanese companies Suzuki, Toshiba and Denso as well as Toyota are preparing to produce batteries locally.

The production facility ( in Gujarat) for modules and packs is expected to be ready in the second quarter of 2019 (initially cells will be sourced from Leclanché’s plant in Willstätt, Germany), while the lithium-ion cell production should begin in mid-2020.

Exide Industries will become the majority shareholder of the JV as Leclanché will be the strategic minority shareholder.

“As part of the JV, Leclanché will provide access to its knowhow and intellectual property for lithium-ion cells, modules and battery management systems and Exide Industries will leverage its extensive sales network and brand. As a result of this unique combination, the JV is ideally positioned to be a leading provider of storage solutions for electric vehicles and energy storage applications in India and will also contribute to developing solutions to increase the amount of renewable energy that is used and reduce India’s dependence on fossil fuels. The JV’s production plant will be based in Gujarat. Exide Industries, which is committed to setting up large-scale manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, will be the majority shareholder and Leclanché will be the strategic minority shareholder of the JV. A module and battery pack assembly line is expected to be operational by Q2 2019 and a lithium-ion cell production plant is expected to be in operation by mid 2020. In the intervening period, cells will be sourced from Leclanché’s plant in Willstätt, Germany. The JV will focus on e-transport, stationary energy storage systems and speciality storage markets. In e-transport, the target segment is fleet vehicles including e-buses, e-wheelers and e-rickshaws.”

Gautam Chatterjee, CEO of Exide Industries, said: “Leclanché SA is the perfect partner for us in India. The Company brings superior technology, modules and battery management systems, as well as immediate access to engineering resources to build market-ready products. “This ideally compliments our leading position in the lead acid storage battery market in India and will allow us to take the lead in the lithium-ion battery industry, which is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. “Efforts to develop alternate state-of-the-art technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and energy storage solutions are an important step in tackling the environmental challenges.” Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: