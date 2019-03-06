Exclusive Tesla Model 3 Video Review From UK’s Top Car-Buying Brand

55 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We finally have a solid Tesla Model 3 review out of Europe. Is it unique?

Interestingly, the very first Tesla Model 3 reviews in the U.S. were pretty positive, mostly due to the crazy excitement about the car. Reviewers didn’t have much to say early on, aside from mentions of its striking good looks, minimalist interior, and outstanding performance. As time wore on, the tables turned temporarily. The Model 3 found itself under the microscope and received quite a bit of scrutiny for build issues, panel gaps, software quirks, and overall first model year concerns.

Tesla worked quickly to address and fix owner and reviewer concerns via over-the-air software updates, as well as hardware changes. More recently, we’ve found that most reviews have been widely positive. It seems that while early Model 3 vehicles may have, in fact, had some clear problems, later builds appear to be void of a majority of those initial issues.

Now, the reviews begin all over again as the Model 3 has makes its way to Europe and China. The difference, however, is that people on other shores have read about the Model 3 for years. Tesla has implemented significant changes along the way, and the car comes in different variants, which were unavailable in the U.S. at launch.

So, what does the UK’s biggest car-buying brand think of the long-anticipated, more affordable Tesla sedan? Check out the video review from What Car? to find out.

Video Description via What Car? On YouTube:

2019 Tesla Model 3 review – Exclusive European road test | What Car?

The fully electric 2019 Tesla Model 3 is one of the most hotly anticipated new cars in recent years – and we’ve spent two days testing it in Europe to find out whether it lives up to the hype.

How fast is it? How much fun is it to drive? How far will it go on a full charge? What cool features does it have? Watch our review to find out.