InsideEVs Exclusive: Porsche Taycan (Mission E) Caught Testing
There haven’t been too many spy shots of the Porsche Mission E, but we got lucky today and caught two Mission Es (production name is Taycan) testing public charging stations in Montclair, New Jersey.
The Porsche folks driving the cars weren’t too pleased, as they quickly unplugged and high-tailed it out of the parking lot as soon as they realized we were taking pictures of them. This is a stark contrast to how the Jaguar executives acted back in April when we caught four I-Paces in the same parking lot testing the DC Fast charger on site. They were happy to park the cars where I wanted in an effort to allow me to take some nice pictures.
Porsche recently confirmed the Mission E will be called the Taycan when it hits the showroom, which is rumored to be sometime in late 2019 or early 2020. The Taycon will have a base price of about $75,000.
There will be three trim levels, each with different power output rated at 402, 536, and 670 horsepower, respectively. All models will have all-wheel-drive at the launch, but Porsche hasn’t ruled out offering a rear wheel drive variant in the future. Real world range is claimed to be 300 miles.
The most unique aspect of the Taycon will be its 800-volt battery system. With this system, Porsche claims the Taycon will be able to recharge to 80% (about 250 miles) in about 20 minutes. The obvious problem with that is, while it sounds great, there’s simply no infrastructure that can deliver 800-volts. Unless Porsche takes a page from Tesla and starts investing hundreds of millions of dollars into an 800-volt network of charging stations, we’re afraid they will be few and far between.
From Porsche’s website:
It’s a sports car. There’s no doubt about that. But it’s not the sports car you might expect. Its powertrain is completely new, but, like that of every Porsche, is based on technology tested in motorsports. Two permanent magnet synchronous motors (PSMs), similar to those in the 919 Hybrid that won Le Mans, propel the car and recover energy when braking. One of them powers the rear axle, the other the front axle. With a combined output of more than 600 hp (440 kW), they catapult the Mission E to 60 miles per hour in less than 3.5 seconds, and to 124 miles per hour in less than 12 seconds. The PSMs are the turbos among electric motors. They convert electrical energy into propulsion very efficiently and smoothly, and build up relatively little heat in the process. This means that they cool down quickly. Whether a Porsche has a combustion engine or a purely electric powertrain, it needs to be able to perform on a race track.
“No infrastructure”
Supposedly they’re installing the requisite chargers at all Porsche dealerships. I’ve got my eye peeled toward the dealership by me.
Yeah, I’ve heard that also. But that really won’t help much on ling drives. The chances of a Porsche dealership along your route, AND having the station available will be less than encouraging, IMO.
Seriously. Might as well pack it in with electric cars. Why even bother. There’s no infrastructure. Ignoring the tens of thousands of fast chargers worldwide that weren’t there 10 years ago and the tens of thousands of fast chargers that are being planned, on top of all the trickle chargers that will be installed by businesses. There is no infrastructure. /s
I think the Mission e is a serious threat to Tesla’s P100D. Porsche has been sandbagging their numbers based on the few computer runs we have done . They are under quoting the performance. I think in the end Mission e will equal all P100D specs and also have superior charge times.
With a battery weight penalty off course because of the heavier battery from high C rate design. we must work on our models a bit more.
The Germans appear to be serious about this.
They shouldn’t aim for the P100D, because it’s a moving target. Late 2019 isn’t exactly right around the corner. There is a good chance the performance of the Roadster prototype is giving us a glimpse of future Model S/X capabilities.
So far they haven’t even said they would equal P100D. Go look at the numbers they have advertised so far and they are all inferior to P100D. … but Yes the had> less ten symbols in front of the numbers. That’s the Key.
If Porsche can get mission e to P100D accel levels, then eliminate over heating problems AND cut charging times significantly it’s a good thing. I worked with the Germans on gas turbines and they are good engineers/ I wouldn’t sell them short
“The most unique aspect of the Taycon will be its 800-volt battery system. With this system, Porsche claims the Taycon will be able to recharge to 80% (about 250 miles) in about 20 minutes. The obvious problem with that is, while it sounds great, there’s simply no infrastructure that can deliver 800-volts. Unless Porsche takes a page from Tesla and starts investing hundreds of millions of dollars into an 800-volt network of charging stations, we’re afraid they will be few and far between.”
Wut?
Electrify America plans to install a nationwide U.S. network of highway corridor 800V “350 kW” chargers over the next 12-24 months at ~300 locations in around 40 states but this goes completely unmentioned? Similar plans exist in Europe.
Porsche has also stated plans to install 800V “350 kW” chargers at many of its U.S. dealership locations yet this is completely absent from the article.
Weird.
” Porsche claims the Taycon will be able to recharge to 80% (about 250 miles) in about 20 minutes. The obvious problem with that is, while it sounds great, there’s simply no infrastructure that can deliver 800-volts.”
Jeff,
I’m more intrested about how they get the highr charge powers in the battery. I know higher C rate “discharge” powers just mean thinner plates. There’s something similer that they do for more charging power……either way when you design for higher C rates on charge or discharge you increase the pack weight.
What I’m saying is Porsche is paying a bit of a weight penalty to decrease chg times
But the Audi Quatro wagon coming out has a 95 kwh battery. Their pack is heavy too
Only diff with tesla’s design is they tweeked the elecrode plate thicknesses to increase the charging power.
We’ve been reporting on Electrify America’s efforts often lately. However, Tom is saying there’s no “current” infrastructure. There’s certainly future infrastructure. People were arguing with me like crazy that I didn’t mention in my Jaguar I-Pace first drive review that the automaker isn’t building its own infrastructure and that the Model X is a way better car due to the Supercharger network. I think the biggest thing is that EV adopters just really want to push these automakers to follow Tesla and build their own infrastructure, but that’s not their job and it’s not likely to happen. Thankfully, Electrify America’s plans will help a ton by the time there are many Taycan and I-Paces on the road. Hopefully, Porsche follows through with plans to put chargers at dealerships sooner rather than later, and those chargers are plentiful and easily accessible at all hours, etc., which will also work to help the situation.
I’m curious to see just how many of EA’s stations are capable of charging higher than 150 kW. A couple stations charging at 350 kW is going to initiate some incredible demand fees, unless EA is negotiating the cost before they install, and there’s probably not many utilities that will even agree to it.
I’m well aware of the current and proposed state of infrastructure. The Taycan will certainly have DC Fast charge stations to use, I just don’t believe they will have many that can recharge it to 80% in 20 minutes, as Porsche is touting, for quite a few years to come. Hopefully I’m wrong!
I am also Interested in how these purported 800V battery cars were fast charging on your 400V charger 🙂
So far, all 3 of the Electrify America public regular locations that have opened have 350 kW charging and I believe that their HQ public chargers include 350 kW support as well.
These locations are seemingly at random ordinary locations which tends to imply that most or all of their locations will support at least some 350 kW charging spaces.
They have 18 locations listed as “opening soon” and many of them are already under construction so we should soon see how many of them will also support 350 kW.
Since they are planning for stations to average about 70 miles apart there actually isn’t a strict need for every location to support 350 kW in order for it to be available in practice for the Taycan and other future large battery vehicles.
Mission E with dual exhausts? Lol. Right. Fantastic journalism.