EVgo FastStart Fast Forwards Charging Station Deployment
EVgo FastStart can be deployed in days or weeks.
EVgo is introducing at the Solar Power International and Energy Storage International conference in Anaheim, California (from September 24 through 27), a new charging solution – the FastStart, a mobile and modular fast charging station.
According to the press release, the pre-fabricated EVgo FastStart can be deployed on a modular basis with multiple modules per site in just days or weeks, limited only by the power available.
Those kinds of DC fast chargers could find use in temporary applications:
- for partners with immediate charging needs (various events)
- short-term site leases
- fleet customers requiring electric charging in temporary depots
The only limit for the system is available power.
“Engineered to meet accelerating demand for EV chargers, the patent-pending EVgo FastStart™ station offers fast and easy deployment for partners with immediate charging needs, short-term site leases, or fleet customers requiring electric charging in temporary depots. The pre-fabricated EVgo FastStart™ can be deployed on a modular basis with multiple modules per site in just days or weeks, limited only by the power available. EVgo FastStart™ stations come in DCFC, Level 2, or combination configurations.”
“Find the EVgo FastStart™ station, operational and available for viewing during the Solar Power International and Energy Storage International conference in Anaheim, California, from September 24 through 27. The station is located on the Grand Plaza between the Hilton and Marriott Hotels on Convention Way at the Anaheim Convention Center.”
EVgo currently has more than 1,000 DC fast chargers installed in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 U.S. states. The network is used by more than 75,000 customers, which notes more than 100,000 charges per month.
Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO said:
“EVgo’s eight-year operating history and long-term partner relationships provide us with a first mover and first learner perspective on the changing EV charging market. Many of EVgo’s partners have immediate needs for fast charging or depot charging. As we rapidly accelerate our public and dedicated EVgo fast charging stations this year, we have added EVgo FastStart™ to our toolkit, offering even faster mobile and modular EVgo charging station deployment.”
Categories: Charging
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "EVgo FastStart Fast Forwards Charging Station Deployment"
How much does it cost? And who will be installing these mobile chargers 🔌
I’m just curious as to where these would even connect. Do most places conveniently have at least 50 kw out in the parking lot for something like this to connect to? I applaud them on making a module and convenient setup, but the whole idea of making it temporary seems bizarre. If you already have to pay to get the power out to the lot, why not just make a more permanent setup? I like the idea, but I don’t believe that the electrical connections for a DCFC station are just lying around waiting to be used.
EVgo had a pretty tumultuous start (HORRIBLE billing/accounting system, limited sites), but they’ve really ramped things up the last couple of years. Combined with Electrify America, the CCS fast charging network is slowly filling out.
As long as there is a transformer with enough spare capacity around, looks like this could be installed quickly, needing only a meter and wire connection. Great for EV events like Pikes Peak Hillclimb, or other races, and to test out charging locations for more permanent installations.