4 H BY MARK KANE

EVgo FastStart can be deployed in days or weeks.

EVgo is introducing at the Solar Power International and Energy Storage International conference in Anaheim, California (from September 24 through 27), a new charging solution – the FastStart, a mobile and modular fast charging station.

According to the press release, the pre-fabricated EVgo FastStart can be deployed on a modular basis with multiple modules per site in just days or weeks, limited only by the power available.

Those kinds of DC fast chargers could find use in temporary applications:

for partners with immediate charging needs (various events)

short-term site leases

fleet customers requiring electric charging in temporary depots

The only limit for the system is available power.

“Engineered to meet accelerating demand for EV chargers, the patent-pending EVgo FastStart™ station offers fast and easy deployment for partners with immediate charging needs, short-term site leases, or fleet customers requiring electric charging in temporary depots. The pre-fabricated EVgo FastStart™ can be deployed on a modular basis with multiple modules per site in just days or weeks, limited only by the power available. EVgo FastStart™ stations come in DCFC, Level 2, or combination configurations.” “Find the EVgo FastStart™ station, operational and available for viewing during the Solar Power International and Energy Storage International conference in Anaheim, California, from September 24 through 27. The station is located on the Grand Plaza between the Hilton and Marriott Hotels on Convention Way at the Anaheim Convention Center.”

EVgo currently has more than 1,000 DC fast chargers installed in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 U.S. states. The network is used by more than 75,000 customers, which notes more than 100,000 charges per month.

Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO said: