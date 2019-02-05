EV Startup WM Motors Signs Deal With Ride-Share Service

1 H BY GASGOO

More EVs driven by more people.

On January 30, China-based EV startup WM Motor forged a strategic partnership with Meituan Dache, a ride-hailing service platform operated by China’s largest on-demand food delivery service provider Meituan Dianping.

The cooperation will allow Meituan Dache to use WM Motor’s first mass-produced EV model, the EX5, for its ride-hailing service, intending to introduce the new retail mode to the car-hailing scenarios and offer better mobility services to users.

Additionally, Meituan Dache’s platform will open up big data and exercise its capability to operate product to make bridge among consumers, electric vehicles and new retail services. It could help WM Motor’s users experience the car much more frequently in travelling scenarios rather than in brick and mortar stores, so as to substantially break the boundary between car purchase and use.

According to published record, founded in 2012, WM Motor not only manufactures new energy vehicles but also provides mobility service solutions based on the global talent pool and resources of technologies, R&D, manufacture as well as industrial chain.

Meituan Dianping formally set up its mobility service business arm on December 1, 2017 which is directed by Wang Huiwen, Meituan’s senior vice president.

On January 09, 2019, Meituan entered into strategic cooperation with France-based automotive supplier Valeo to work together on autonomous delivery vehicles in the last mile scenarios.

Source: Gasgoo