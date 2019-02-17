EV Startup Xpeng Motors To Add 5,000 Employees This Year

1 H BY GASGOO

The EV push is on.

China-based EV startup XPENG Motors plans to recruit 5,000 employees (including 2,300 regular employees) in 2019, He Xiaopeng, chairman of the startup, revealed in an internal e-mail to inspire staff after the Spring Festival holiday.

He said XPENG Motors will focus on vehicle delivery and operation this year and keep pouring investments and resources into R&D and innovation of products and technologies.

The startup recruited 2,100 employees in 2018, among which 70% of staff works on R&D. In 2019, the company aims to further strengthen its competency in independent R&D, thus determined to enlarge the team number by 5,000 people.

“Intelligentization R&D and operation are the core engine that makes XPENG Motors unique and ‘going global’, therefore, we decided to have the number of employees for independent R&D and innovation make up more than 50% of total staff,” said He Xiaopeng.

Moreover, the mail also disclosed that XPENG Motors is going to establish marketing centers, service centers and super-charging stations in 30 cities across China. He thinks that with the governmental EV subsidies gradually being phased out, EV makers do not have to cost too much cash for prepaying the subsidy, which will help improve the company’s cash flow. In addition, XPENG Motors’s highlight on the development of intelligentization will make it stand out from the complex EV technical system.

Source: Gasgoo