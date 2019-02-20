Electric Car Range, Price & More Compared For U.S.

1 H BY MARK KANE

The new year 2019 started slowly in the case of plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. – compared to record, late months of 2018 – although growth year-over-year remains strong at over 40%.

It’s a good time to compare what we have on the market now – separately for all-electric and plug-in hybrid models. All the data/charts will be available on our Compare EVs card here.

We counted 15 BEVs on the market (sadly, not all of them are available nationwide), which exists sometimes in various battery/drivetrain versions. In total, we get 24 listing plus four upcoming models for which we have some data (Audi e-tron, Nissan LEAF e+, Kia e-Niro, new Kia Soul EV).

A big part of the table turns out to be Tesla cars, especially after the most recent changes, which led the three models to have 11 separate versions, a difference in range or power (performances). We also must note that in recent months Tesla was responsible for the majority of all-electric car sales (and in general all plug-in car sales).

This year, Tesla faces the federal tax credit cut in half, so the manufacturer decided to lower prices a little bit.

BEVs by range

Let’s check out how the offer looks when we sort the BEVs by EPA range in miles (prices are included in brackets).

As you can see, a lot changed on the market, because so many models are rated above 200 miles, and including those at 150+ miles, we are talking about the majority. This trend of extending range corresponds to consumers demand for longer-range EVs.

BEVs by price

In the case of prices (the MSRP after including destination charge and available federal tax credit), market offer is very diverse – from less than $20,000 to over $130,000.

Interestingly, Hyundai Kona Electric matches Chevrolet Bolt EV at $29,995. Together with Nissan LEAF e+, the Kia e-Niro and the Mid Range Tesla Model 3, the offer of long-range BEVs, between $30,000 and $40,000 is getting more and more attractive and competitive.

We still need to wait for the first 200-mile model below $25,000.

*some models estimated