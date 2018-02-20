Watch As EV Newbie Tests Hyundai Kona Electric
This YouTube car review outlet that doesn’t deal with EVs is, not surprisingly, enamored with the Hyundai Kona Electric.
Once again, we hear that the Hyundai Kona Electric is loaded as heck and incredible in many ways when it comes to EVs, price, performance, range, and everything else involved. Thus, we beg for Hyundai to make as many as is humanly possible and also make it available in all markets … PLEASE!
There’s little doubt that Hyundai and Kia have really stepped up the electric car game with a plethora of new models and have now succeeded to push way ahead of many German automakers with timelines and offerings. However, it may be some time before the Korean automakers are able to ramp up production and satisfy the growing U.S. EV market.
This up-and-coming and increasingly trusted European YouTube car reviewer doesn’t really seem to have much experience covering electric vehicles. Nonetheless, the review is outstanding. Check it out and provide your educated insight in the comments section below.
Video Description via Car Obsession on YouTube:
If you’re a long term subscriber to Car Obsession, you’ll know that it’s very rare that I feature electric cars. In fact, before the drive of this Hyundai Kona Electric, I had only driven one – the Tesla Model X.
The Kona Electric may be fully electric, but unlike the Model X, it’s much more reasonable to buy as it starts at around £25,000. It comes with two battery options – a 39kWh unit and a 64kWh unit. I’ve got the latter here, which has been fitted to the Premium SE trim level – the range topping model.
This car may weigh a fair bit (almost 1,700kg) but it’s able to crack 62mph in 7.6 seconds, thanks to a power output of 204hp and 395Nm of torque. What’s it like to drive though? Find out here.
Full written article can be found here: http://carobsession.co.uk/single-post…
Too many people are focused on “Tesla vs. the Legacies”, where they explicitly or implicitly take “Legacies” to mean Toyota, Honda, Ford, GM, and FCA. But overlooking Hyundai/Kia is a major mistake. They are a sizable company with an interesting quality: They sell very few vehicles at the price point of a Kona EV, so they likely see that vehicle as stealing sales from other companies, not cannibalizing their own sales, at least in the US. (This is NOT to say that I agree with the fear of cannibalizing your own sales as a valid excuse for the Legacies to foot drag on EVs.)
If they get off their corporate butt and build their EV offerings in reasonable quantity, they could use the EV disruption to vault into the top ranks of car companies in the US.
“Thus, we beg for Hyundai to make as many as is humanly possible and also make it available in all markets”
That’s the wrong thing to do for Hyundai or any other auto maker. The only reason Kona and others seem to do well in overseas market, including Korea, is due to Tesla 3 unavailable. Once the 3800 lb gorilla gets there, especially cheaper 3 SR and/or Model Y, these half-hearted legacy carmakers have no chance and they’ll be stuck with excess capacity / inventory. Then they’ll bitch about how electric cars don’t sell.
The right thing to do for them is to learn from what little they sell now and build a new brand that’s 100% committed to EV to try to compete against Tesla, possibly spin-off as independent entity. That includes infrastructure and managing them well. So far, there’s zero sign that’s going to happen.