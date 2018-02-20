Watch As EV Newbie Tests Hyundai Kona Electric

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This YouTube car review outlet that doesn’t deal with EVs is, not surprisingly, enamored with the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Once again, we hear that the Hyundai Kona Electric is loaded as heck and incredible in many ways when it comes to EVs, price, performance, range, and everything else involved. Thus, we beg for Hyundai to make as many as is humanly possible and also make it available in all markets … PLEASE!

There’s little doubt that Hyundai and Kia have really stepped up the electric car game with a plethora of new models and have now succeeded to push way ahead of many German automakers with timelines and offerings. However, it may be some time before the Korean automakers are able to ramp up production and satisfy the growing U.S. EV market.

This up-and-coming and increasingly trusted European YouTube car reviewer doesn’t really seem to have much experience covering electric vehicles. Nonetheless, the review is outstanding. Check it out and provide your educated insight in the comments section below.

Video Description via Car Obsession on YouTube:

If you’re a long term subscriber to Car Obsession, you’ll know that it’s very rare that I feature electric cars. In fact, before the drive of this Hyundai Kona Electric, I had only driven one – the Tesla Model X. The Kona Electric may be fully electric, but unlike the Model X, it’s much more reasonable to buy as it starts at around £25,000. It comes with two battery options – a 39kWh unit and a 64kWh unit. I’ve got the latter here, which has been fitted to the Premium SE trim level – the range topping model. This car may weigh a fair bit (almost 1,700kg) but it’s able to crack 62mph in 7.6 seconds, thanks to a power output of 204hp and 395Nm of torque. What’s it like to drive though? Find out here. Full written article can be found here: http://carobsession.co.uk/single-post…

