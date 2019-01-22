  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. European Tesla Model 3: Off The Production Line Image

European Tesla Model 3: Off The Production Line Image

1 H BY MARK KANE 4

They are coming.

Customers in Europe eagerly await the news about Tesla Model 3 deliveries (from February) and Tesla just released a photo with Model 3 Dual Motor versions off the production line at Fremont factory.

We know that the first units were already sent, so these three aren’t among those on we’ve been tracking on ships to Europe.

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 Officially Approved For Sale In Europe
Tesla Registered 21,308 Model 3 VINs, All Dual Motor
Huge Shipment Of Tesla Model 3s Ready To Board Big Ship For Europe

The tweet encourages one to visit the online design studio, which means that Tesla – after not much of a marketing effort in the first year, when the car was available only in North America – seems to be attempting to gather more orders in Europe.

Voluntary dataset (unofficial) gives us a glimpse at the number of orders. As of January 22, 2019 the counter shows 15,786.

Charging inlet

The European charging inlet in the Model 3 is compatible with CCS Combo 2 for 1- and 3-phase charging, as well as DC fast charging from both CCS chargers and Superchargers.

European Tesla Model 3 – CCS Combo-compatible charging inlet

Source: Tesla Model 3: Europe Orders

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "European Tesla Model 3: Off The Production Line Image"

newest oldest most voted
Spudley

> We know that the first units were already sent, so these three aren’t among those on we’ve been tracking on ships to Europe.

Surely that depends when the photo was taken.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Tom

Do we know if there will be a cover for the DC pins? When AC charging these would be open to the elements.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Rasmus Christensen

They are deactivated unless the pilot signal tells it to engage , it only does that when a ccs combo charger is connected. There are probably drain channels inside if water should accumulate.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Kosh

Wish the US versions had a nice license plate protector area like those.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago