  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. European Plug-In Market Exceeds 180,000 In First Half (Up 42%)

European Plug-In Market Exceeds 180,000 In First Half (Up 42%)

7 H BY MARK KANE

The European market grows consistently this year, above 40% year-over-year

According to the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, some 183,285 new passenger plug-ins were registered in the European Union and EFTA (Norway + Switzerland) during the first half of the year, which is 42.3% more than a year ago. The numbers include hydrogen fuel cell cars, but those are very small values that don’t change the overall result by much.

The market share seems to improve a little bit and now stands at 2.1% on average.

Sales of plug-in hybrids is currently higher than all-electric:

  • PHEV – 94,999 (up 45.9%)
  • BEVs – 88,286 (up 38.7%)

See Also
Tesla Model S Retains Europe's Top-Selling Large Luxury Car Title
Here Are The Most Popular Commercial EVs In Europe
Nissan Sells 43,000 LEAF In Europe In 2018: 70% To Previous ICE Owners

The top markets, that account for nearly 80% of total sales, are:

  • Norway – 35,789 (up 31.6%)
  • Germany – 33,980 (up 51.3%)
  • UK – 29,392 (up 25.5%)
  • France – 21,513 (up 16.5%)
  • Sweden – 12,615 (up 55.6%)
  • Netherlands – 10,607 (up 118.8%)

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe:

Here is the full report:

BEVs

Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe in H1 2018 (source: ACEA)

PHEVs

Passenger plug-in hybrid car registrations in Europe in H1 2018 (source: ACEA)

BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe in H1 2018 (source: ACEA)

Categories: Sales

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!