European Plug-In Market Exceeds 180,000 In First Half (Up 42%)
The European market grows consistently this year, above 40% year-over-year
According to the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, some 183,285 new passenger plug-ins were registered in the European Union and EFTA (Norway + Switzerland) during the first half of the year, which is 42.3% more than a year ago. The numbers include hydrogen fuel cell cars, but those are very small values that don’t change the overall result by much.
The market share seems to improve a little bit and now stands at 2.1% on average.
Sales of plug-in hybrids is currently higher than all-electric:
- PHEV – 94,999 (up 45.9%)
- BEVs – 88,286 (up 38.7%)
The top markets, that account for nearly 80% of total sales, are:
- Norway – 35,789 (up 31.6%)
- Germany – 33,980 (up 51.3%)
- UK – 29,392 (up 25.5%)
- France – 21,513 (up 16.5%)
- Sweden – 12,615 (up 55.6%)
- Netherlands – 10,607 (up 118.8%)
Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe:
