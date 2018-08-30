European Plug-In Market Exceeds 180,000 In First Half (Up 42%)

7 H BY MARK KANE

The European market grows consistently this year, above 40% year-over-year

According to the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, some 183,285 new passenger plug-ins were registered in the European Union and EFTA (Norway + Switzerland) during the first half of the year, which is 42.3% more than a year ago. The numbers include hydrogen fuel cell cars, but those are very small values that don’t change the overall result by much.

The market share seems to improve a little bit and now stands at 2.1% on average.

Sales of plug-in hybrids is currently higher than all-electric:

PHEV – 94,999 (up 45.9%)

BEVs – 88,286 (up 38.7%)

The top markets, that account for nearly 80% of total sales, are:

Norway – 35,789 (up 31.6%)

Germany – 33,980 (up 51.3%)

UK – 29,392 (up 25.5%)

France – 21,513 (up 16.5%)

Sweden – 12,615 (up 55.6%)

Netherlands – 10,607 (up 118.8%)

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe:

Here is the full report:

BEVs

PHEVs

BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs