European Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increased In May To Nearly 29,000

BY MARK KANE

In Europe, growth of plug-in electric car sales continues with a healthy pace of 38% in May.

In total, some 28,776 car sales translated into 2.0% market share last month, while the YTD number stands at 146,295 (up 44%) at 2.1% market share. Results are similar to those in April.

The top five best selling models in Europe – both for the month and for the year are:

Nissan LEAF – 2,814 and 14,600 YTD

and 14,600 YTD Renault ZOE – 2,534 and 13,565 YTD

and 13,565 YTD BMW i3 – 1,713 and 9,297 YTD

and 9,297 YTD Volkswagen e-Golf – 1,547 and 8,347 YTD

and 8,347 YTD Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 1,483 and 7,948 YTD

As you can see, the new Nissan LEAF wasn’t able to even exceed 3,000 sales, which would be half of the peak month of March.

On the other hand, Volkswagen e-Golf increased sales by 87% and is one of the quickest growing models in the upper part of the rank. Renault ZOE, for comparison, increased by 22% year-over-year

Tesla delivered some 1,764 cars, including 987 Model S and 777 Model X.

Registration stats for Europe are provided by EV Sales Blog:

And here is comparison between the U.S. and Europe: